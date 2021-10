If an apple a day keeps the doctor away, imagine what upping your daily intake of flowers will do for you. According to Thompson & Morgan, humans have been hunting, gathering, and eating flowers since the early days. Cooks in China were experimenting with edible flowers as far back as 3,000 B.C., and it wasn't uncommon to see roses, violets, and lavender adorning the food in ancient Rome. With the growing popularity of plant-based diets and farm-to-table cooking these days, no one should be too surprised if edible flowers became the next big food trend. They look cool, they taste great, and they reflect the creativity and care of the cook behind a cake.

GARDENING ・ 12 DAYS AGO