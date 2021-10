The fall season opens at Bardo Arts Center (BAC) at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, October 14 and 15, with Seeing Sound: A Musical Journey of Water and Light. This immersive multimedia production explores what it might be like to visualize sound. Each note played by the musicians on stage creates its own color registered by an LED that first shines into water, allowing the rippling reflections of color to project into the space. This original production is a collaboration among members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, WCU School of Stage and Screen, artists from the WCU School of Art and Design and musicians and composers from the WCU School of Music.

PERFORMING ARTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO