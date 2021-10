One of the flagship wines of the Beaune, this Pinot Noir sourced from a walled monopole vineyard offers up bright, sun-kissed red-cherry and wild-strawberry flavors accented by hints of fur and earth. It's ripe and robust in body but freshly balanced by a spirited edge of acidity and very fine, persistent tannins. At peak from 2023 through 2032, it's likely to hold further. Anna Lee C. Iijima.

DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO