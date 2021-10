Blake Shelton had a tough decision to make on Monday night (Oct. 18) when he had to choose between two of his standout competitors on Season 21 of The Voice. Hopefuls Manny Keith and Wendy Moten competed against each other as part of the Battle Round performances. Turning out a powerful rendition of Sting's "If I Ever Lose My Faith in You," Keith looked dapper in a grey tuxedo and effortlessly flaunted his vibrato. Moten, who wore a brown cape, earned a grin from coach Shelton, showing her powerful voice on low notes before going into the chorus.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO