UAE’s daily COVID-19 cases fall below 100

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary reported 1,141 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, with the number rising above 1,000 for the first time during the fourth wave of the pandemic, the government said. The virus has infected 831,866 people in the country of 10 million so far and killed 30,341. Nearly 5.7...
Oct. 10 (UPI) — Two large-population nations are going in opposite directions in their coronavirus situation. While Russian has surged to record levels in deaths and cases, India’s infections are the lowest in seven months and fatalities are just 3.5% of a record high this summer. On Sunday, Russia reported...
Ontario is reporting the lowest daily COVID-19 case numbers in months on Wednesday. The Ontario government reported 306 new daily cases of COVID-19 on October 13, the lowest numbers the province has seen since August 5 when 213 new cases were recorded. According to Christine Elliott, Ontario's minister of health,...
SYDNEY (Reuters) - COVID-19 infections in Australia’s Victoria hit a pandemic record on Thursday as Melbourne, the state capital, looks to exit its lockdown next week, several days ahead of plan, helped by a faster-than-expected vaccine uptake. The surge in daily cases comes as Victoria nears the 70% threshold for...
PRAGUE (Reuters) - Slovakia reported 3,480 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 19, its highest daily tally since March 9, health ministry data showed on Wednesday. Slovakia has one of the lower vaccination rates in the European Union, with just over half the adult population fully inoculated in the country of 5.5 million. This has contributed to a faster rise in infections than in some neighbouring countries and cases have spiked since September.
The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state. According to their website, there are now 909,499 total cases, 676,927 of which are confirmed and 232,572 are probable. There are 13,538 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 11,385 being confirmed and 2,153 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,617, and deaths are up by 52 since Monday.
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Moscow will reintroduce COVID-19 related lockdown measures from Oct. 28, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday, with supermarkets and pharmacies the only shops allowed to stay open in an effort to cut soaring infection numbers and deaths. The decision follows a statement from President Vladimir Putin a...
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain is sticking with its current plan for managing COVID-19 said Prime Minister Boris Johnson, adding that although infection numbers are high they are within the levels forecast by scientific advisers. “The numbers of infections are high but we’re within the parameters of what the predictions were,”...
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin expects COVID-19 infections to hit new records in the Russian capital either at the end of this week or early next week, the Interfax news agency quoted him as saying on Friday. Moscow will reimpose a partial lockdown from Oct. 28, with only...
LONDON (Reuters) – The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England increased to around 1 in 55 people in the week ending Oct 16, Britain’s Office for National Statistics said on Friday, once again at its highest level since January. The ONS said that prevalence of infections had risen for its...
RIYADH (Reuters) – Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s biggest polluters, will detail its plans to address climate change at an environment event on Saturday. The Saudi Green Initiative, first announced in March, comes ahead of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties, or COP26,...
NEW DELHI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - India reported 15,906 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to government data on Sunday. The nationwide tally of infections has reached 34.17 million since the start of the pandemic, according to the health ministry. The country reported 561 deaths overnight, taking...
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia reported 1,075 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, its fifth straight daily record, as the authorities prepare to shut workplaces countrywide and lock down the capital. A record 37,678 new cases were also reported. Despite developing one of the world’s first vaccines against COVID-19, Russia has vaccinated only...
Sri Lanka on Saturday announced plans to offer booster shots to front-line workers followed by the elderly as the island nation gears up to further ease COVID-19 restrictions.Starting Nov. 1, workers in the health, security, airport and tourism sectors will start receiving a third dose of vaccine, said Channa Jayasumana, the state minister of pharmaceutical production, supply and regulation.The Pfizer booster shots will then include those above 60 years, he said. So far, 59% of the 22 million population have been vaccinated, and the Health Ministry expects the rate to rise to 70% within three weeks. The booster rollout comes ahead of the government’s plans to lift monthslong travel restrictions between provinces on Nov. 1. The government has also announced that train service that has been halted for nearly two months would restart next week.Sri Lanka lifted a six-week lockdown on Oct. 1 and since then, life has begun returning to normal with the reopening of cinemas, restaurants and wedding parties as COVID-19 daily cases fell to below 1,000 with less than 50 deaths. However, a ban on public gatherings continues along with some restrictions on public transport.
Start preparing for the “rapid deployment” of basic coronavirus measures, scientists on the Sage committee have told ministers – arguing that vaccine passports, home-working guidance and masks would “reduce the need for more stringent, disruptive, and longer-lasting measures” in the future.As newly-published minutes from a meeting of the group last week revealed the scientists’ warning, politicians and health leaders across the country told The Independent that the government should act immediately in introducing its “Plan B” to prevent the NHS being further overwhelmed, with one urging Boris Johnson to “act now, rather than later”.It came as official figures showed...
An Australian nurse was kept apart from her sweetheart for 551 days, who was deemed an unacceptable travel risk - even though his country has never had a local case of Covid. Stephanie Wheeler finally gave up and moved from Newcastle to her partner Tommy Esau's hometown, Honiara, in the Solomon Islands after he was denied an exemption from Australia's ban on international arrivals 17 times.
India administered its billionth Covid-19 vaccine dose on Thursday, according to the health ministry, half a year after a devastating surge in cases brought the health system close to collapse. Only China has administered more doses -- the Chinese government says it has given more than 2.3 billion shots.
MADRID (Reuters) – Spain plans more flights this winter than before the pandemic as an incipient recovery buoys hard-hit airlines, although surging fuel prices are a concern, the head of the country’s ALA airline association said on Friday. “There are currently 1.9% more flights programmed for this winter period –...
(Reuters) – Mass Friday prayers resumed in Tehran after a 20-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, state TV reported. The prayers at Tehran University, a gathering of religious and political significance, came as authorities warned of a sixth wave of the coronavirus, which has so far claimed 124,928 lives in Iran and afflicted more than 5.8 million.
LONDON (Reuters) – British finance minister Rishi Sunak said there must be no return to “significant economic restrictions” despite a recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the country, The Times newspaper quoted him as saying. “I think we’re just in a very different place to where we were a year...
Comments / 0