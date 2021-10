The first performers for the 2021 CMA Awards have been announced. Blake Shelton and Eric Church stand out as two can't-miss artists for the Nov. 10 show in Nashville. Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde are a few more acts announced on Thursday morning (Oct. 21). Along with the names of the artists, the Country Music Association revealed several songs and two collaborations.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO