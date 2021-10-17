Orthokeratology Market – Increasing investments in research of myopia and high myopia worldwide by manufacturers is expected to boost the growth of the market
Orthokeratology corrects hazy vision without the use of glasses, contact lenses, or corneal reshaping procedures like photorefractive keratectomy (PRK) or laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis (LASIK). Furthermore, it is less expensive than laser surgery. Orthokeratology contact lenses are getting a lot of momentum as a way to slow down myopia progression in...www.medgadget.com
