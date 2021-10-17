Biochemistry Analyzers Market to Surpass USD 5,429.5 Million With Growing at a CAGR of 5.6% Forecast 2027 | Roche Diagnostics GmbH, Siemens AG, Beckman Coulter

Biochips are miniature laboratories that can execute many biochemical reactions simultaneously. Biochips are divided into four categories based on their functionality including protein chips, lab-on-a-chips, DNA chips, and tissue and cell arrays. A microscope slide made of materials such as silicon chips, glass, and, which is printed by thousands of tiny spots, is used to make DNA chips, biochips, or DNA microarrays. These spots have an ordered sequence of a recognized DNA sequence or gene. Oligo DNA microarrays, SNP microarrays, cDNA microarrays, and BAC microarrays, are examples of DNA microarrays that utilize the nucleic acid hybridization principle. Furthermore, protein chips or protein microarrays have a silicon or glass platform with protein spots organized at certain locations that interact with the probe molecule in a high-throughput method. Protein arrays can be employed in a variety of applications, such as biomarker discovery, expression profiling, protein function, and drug discovery. Biochips are made by manufacturers such as ThermoFisher Scientific, Inc., Randox Laboratories, Illumina, CDI Laboratories Inc., and InDevR Inc. Some of the biochips that are commercially available are Axiom genotyping array, BovineSNP50 v3 DNA analysis beadchip, ZikaProt (ZIKV/DENV) Proteome Microarray, HuProt Proteome Microarray, Mycobacterium Tuberculosis (MTB) proteome microarray, and GeneChip miRNA Array.
