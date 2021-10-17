CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biochemistry Analyzers Market to Surpass USD 5,429.5 Million With Growing at a CAGR of 5.6% Forecast 2027 | Roche Diagnostics GmbH, Siemens AG, Beckman Coulter

Cover picture for the articleBiochemistry analyzers are used to measure metabolites present in biological samples such as blood or urine. Automated analyzers help measure the concentration of certain enzymes, proteins, metabolites, electrolytes, or even drugs in the provided samples of blood, urine, plasma, serum, or other body fluids. Drivers:. Increase in research and...

Rebel Yell

GMP Cytokines Market To Exceed $ 158.13 Million By 2027 And Grow At A CAGR Of 8.1% Between 2020 And 2027

GMP cytokines are used in cell and gene therapy for expansion and differentiation of various cell types, ex vivo cultures, and other therapeutic approaches. Moreover, these are used in various tissue engineered products for clinical applications. Additionally, extensive research is being conducted on cytokines to discover new therapeutic approaches to treat chronic conditions.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market to Surpass USD 5,225.5 Million, Globally At a CAGR 10.9% by 2027 | F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Neurim Pharmaceuticals

Global Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market, by Drug Type (Balovaptan, Aripiprazole, Melatonin, Bumetanide, CM-AT, and Risperidone), by Age Group (Adult and Child), by Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, and Retail Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa) had a market valuation of US$ 2,285.5 million in 2019 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.9 percent during the forecast period (2019 – 2027).
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

US Biochip Products and Services Market to Reach USD 11,151.8 Million, Globally at a CAGR 10.1% Forecast by 2028 | Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Affymetrix

A biochip is a bio-microarray gadget utilized for the examination of huge scope genomics, proteomics, and useful genomics. It discovers application in clinical exploration, diagnostics, drug advancement, toxicology studies, and patient choice for clinical preliminaries. The U.S. biochip products and services market was valued at US$ 5,161.8 Mn in 2020...
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

The Swine Diagnostic Testing Market To Grow On An Innovation Revealing Spree

The Swine Diagnostic Testing Market is slated to witness an exhilaration In Upcoming Years. The current situation calls for creating value and novel services for numerous stakeholders through innovation and acquisition of capabilities for rapidly adapting to the altering circumstances. As such, the profoundness of transformation concerning organizations’ and businesses’ activities, competencies, processes, and models is expected to be seen all through in the forecast period.
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Hospital-acquired Disease Testing Market to Surpass USD 3,968.2 Million, Globally At a CAGR 20.0% | Coherent Market Insights

A hospital-acquired infection is most commonly spread in a hospital setting. The most common way this is done is through the spread of a contamination from one patient to another. Medical waste products, such as a syringe may aid in spread of contagious bacteria. Once this bacteria is introduced into the body of another patient, the HAI soon begins to multiply within that individual.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

(PDF) Knee Implants Market Key Findings, Growth Rate Comparison, Consumption, Revenue, Structure Analysis, Process Analysis By Trends, Segments, and Applications 2021 | B. Braun, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, Becton Dickinson, Medtronic

United States, Seattle – Stratagem Market Insights recently published a new study on the Knee Implants Market. The report provides an overview of the market and offers a detailed analysis of the industry. The study provides statistical data represented in tables, pie charts, graphs and numbers to help better understand the market. The Knee Implants Market report includes a comprehensive analysis of the regions and the competitors associated with the market. The report provides an overview of the current market scenario, along with precise estimates of the growth of the industry. The research report provides a comprehensive assessment of the market and provides forward-looking perspectives regarding market trends, growth factors, facts, and industry-validated market data. The research study provides an accurate forecast estimate of the Knee Implants market to 2028. The report also covers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with detailed profiling of the major competitors.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

The Cosmetic Threads Market To Witness Steadfast Growth

Cosmetic threads are used for gently lifting sagging facial skin to obtain a smoother and more youthful experience. This treatment is less invasive and can minimize sagging more easily and with less risk than traditional methods. Thread lifts have recently emerged because many people want facelifts, but find these too expensive. Competition among manufacturers has increased with rising availability of various brands. They provide a broad portfolio of cosmetic threads and combine the right products with technical support and continual innovation.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Medagadget.com

Innovation-Based Stability To Keep The Mass Spectrometry Market Going

Mass spectrometry is a technique which is used in the identification of various types of chemical present in the sample. It is also used in the quantification of amount of specific chemical in the sample. Mass spectrometry is very common technique in analytical laboratories which helps in the study of biological and chemical properties of compounds. In life science area, mass spectrometry is primarily involved in the characterization and sequencing of proteins. It identifies and quantities crucial proteins involved in disease and altered phenotypes and recognized diagnostic biomarkers for treatment.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Ureteral stents Market To Surpass US$ 564.4 Million By 2028 | HydrUStent, LDA, UROMED Kurt Drews KG, Taewoong Medical Co., Ltd

During the forecast period, the rising frequency of urological and liver diseases is projected to result in a significant demand for the global ureteral stents market. According to the research released by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in October 2018, urolithiasis affects between 1 and 19 percent of India’s population. Moreover, an increase in the demand for kidney transplant operations is projected to contribute to the global ureteral stents market expansion. According to the Global Observatory on Donation and Transplantation, about 89,823 knee replacement operations were conducted globally in 2016, up 6.5 percent from 2015.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

At a 12.3% CAGR, Cancer Biomarker Market Revenue Rises in 2021: The detailed information explored By Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics, Qiagen N.V., Illumina, GE Healthcare, Agilent Technologies, Biomérieux SA, Merck & Co., Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Cancer biomarkers have recently attracted attention due to their ability to track the disease process before it develops, and thus, have a better prognosis and treatment prospect. These tests use a combination of molecular markers such as antibodies, transcript factors, tumor antigens, and molecules to identify the presence of certain diseases. The usefulness of these tests for cancer research has gained enormous momentum due to their capability to rule out potentially life-threatening diseases early in their development. Cancer biomarker testing thus far has had great success in identifying the disease processes and individual genetic abnormalities that lead to the development of various forms of cancer.
CANCER
Medagadget.com

Aneurysm Clips Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period (2021 – 2028)

Clipping is the way of treating an aneurysm through placing a tiny metal clip around the aneurysm’s neck. Surgical management of aneurysms with aneurysm clips is a procedure that is well-established. Aneurysm clips have underwent several changes, in both their mechanisms’ intricate design and materials. There are currently four major designs of clips available within the market such as the McFadden Vari-Angle, Sugita, Yasargil, and Sundt Slim-Line, type clips. Clipping surgery could be carried out for most types of aneurysm, including unruptured and ruptured aneurysms. It could even be performed over difficult to treat aneurysms, including those having a wide neck over the base. The OpenMind project, involving 9 European partners around six varied countries, in September 2018, developed first process of production using Fiber-Reinforced Plastics (FBR) that can produce minimally invasive customized medical devices which are used during surgeries that are MRI guided. Amongst the devices manufactured using the latest production facility are aneurysm clips, puncture needles, and catheters. Neos Surgery (Barcelona, Spain), in 2016, in collaboration with Institut für Verbundwerkstoffe GmbH and Advanced Engineering & Technologies GmbH, designed a plastic clip, an alternative for metal clips for treating aneurysms. Plastic clip enables checkups post-surgery through and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Computed Tomography (CT) scans, which is impossible using metal clips.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Market To Surpass US$ 21.8 Billion By 2028 | AstraZeneca, Orion Corporation, Mylan N.V

The global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market by Drug Class (Bronchodilators (Theophyllines, Beta 2-Agonists, and Anticholinergics), Steroids, Phosphodiesterase Type 4 Inhibitors, and Others), By Route of Administration (Inhalation and Oral), By Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, and Retail Pharmacies), and By Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) had a market valuation of US$ 14,209.0 million in 2020 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.9 percent during the forecast period (2021–2028).
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

The Metabolomics Biomarker Market To Sail Through Innovation-Based Turbulence

Metabolomics Biomarkers are used for discovery of new insights, assessment method and treatment options for pathological diseases other than the traditional ideas. Metabolites are small molecules which are responsible for cellular processes and metabolism in an organism. Metabolites are used for biomarker discovery by metabolite profiling in cells, tissues or...
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Cancer Immunotherapy Market climb above, as a positive global trend in 2021 | Top Players Amgen plc, AstraZeneca, Roche, Bayer Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc.

Stratagem Market Insights released the latest research study on Cancer Immunotherapy Market evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report covers the micro-level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings, and sales channels. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market.
CANCER
Medagadget.com

Medical Implant Sterile Packaging Market to surpass $ 3,013.9 million, Globally, by 2027 At a CAGR 7.1% | Oliver Tolas, Bemis Company, Steripack Contract Manufacturing

With increase in the amount of medical implants produced, the need for secure packaging material with greater physical protection and higher contamination has grown tremendously. This has led to the development of numerous international medical implants wholesale packaging industry in recent years. Moreover, stringent government rules and regulation for handling the medical devices has also led to high adoption of medical implants sterile packaging.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Biochips Market To Surpass US$ 26,715.0 Million Threshold By 2027 Globally – Coherent Market Insights

Biochips are miniature laboratories that can execute many biochemical reactions simultaneously. Biochips are divided into four categories based on their functionality including protein chips, lab-on-a-chips, DNA chips, and tissue and cell arrays. A microscope slide made of materials such as silicon chips, glass, and, which is printed by thousands of tiny spots, is used to make DNA chips, biochips, or DNA microarrays. These spots have an ordered sequence of a recognized DNA sequence or gene. Oligo DNA microarrays, SNP microarrays, cDNA microarrays, and BAC microarrays, are examples of DNA microarrays that utilize the nucleic acid hybridization principle. Furthermore, protein chips or protein microarrays have a silicon or glass platform with protein spots organized at certain locations that interact with the probe molecule in a high-throughput method. Protein arrays can be employed in a variety of applications, such as biomarker discovery, expression profiling, protein function, and drug discovery. Biochips are made by manufacturers such as ThermoFisher Scientific, Inc., Randox Laboratories, Illumina, CDI Laboratories Inc., and InDevR Inc. Some of the biochips that are commercially available are Axiom genotyping array, BovineSNP50 v3 DNA analysis beadchip, ZikaProt (ZIKV/DENV) Proteome Microarray, HuProt Proteome Microarray, Mycobacterium Tuberculosis (MTB) proteome microarray, and GeneChip miRNA Array.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Dental 3D Printing Market Size to Reach USD 12.46 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research

Growing demand for dental prosthetics, technological advancements in advanced 3D printers, and increasing global geriatric population are some key factors expected to drive market growth. According to Emergen Research, the global dental 3D printing market size was USD 1,871.0 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 12.46 Billion...
ECONOMY
Medagadget.com

Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market Size to Reach USD 41.16 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research

Increasing demand for hassle-free surgical procedures, technological advancements in healthcare sector, and growing global geriatric population are some key factors expected to drive market growth. According to Emergen Research, the global minimally invasive surgical systems market size was USD 21.98 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 41.16...
HEALTH
Medagadget.com

Biotechnology Instruments Market Report | Extensive Application Range Drive the Industry Growth

The biotechnology instruments market is projected to experience growth opportunities in the upcoming years. This market growth is on the back of the increasing adoption of point-of-care diagnostic devices. The point-of-care testing system is undergoing various technological advancements due to the increasing rate of R & D activities. These diagnostic devices are commonly used in different healthcare centers. Owing to its extensive application range, the biotechnology instruments market is likely to experience growth opportunities in the forthcoming years.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

