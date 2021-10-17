Make Dream Getaway #57 Your Trip of a Lifetime

From the excitement of school returning to in-person to the stress of midterm season, a fall break sounds pretty good right about now. Since we don’t have an official fall break and Thanksgiving break isn’t for more than a month, now is the perfect time to plan a weekend getaway to relax in between midterm cycles. This past weekend, I was lucky enough to escape to Sunriver, Oregon, but there are tons of great places to get some fresh air around Berkeley. This is your sign to get a group of friends together and go have a weekend of relaxation!

BERKELEY, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO