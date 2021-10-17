Make Dream Getaway #57 Your Trip of a Lifetime

Get ready to set sail like never before.
This week, Royal Caribbean International announced its Ultimate World Cruise that will take passengers to all seven continents in the span of 274 days. On the world’s farthest-reaching cruise to date, passengers can expect to arrive at 150 destinations in 65 countries aboard the company’s Serenade of the Seas ship, and will get the chance to view 11 great wonders of the world, from the Taj Mahal to the majestic peaks of Macchu Pichu, along the way. The immersive experience will embark on its roundtrip course from Miami on December 10, 2023 and...
