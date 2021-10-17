CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

An Overview of Osteoporosis in Women

By Angelica Bottaro
verywellhealth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOsteoporosis is a condition that weakens bones. It can affect anyone, but older women usually have the highest risk of developing the condition. In fact, osteoporosis is four times more common in women than it is in men. The risk of developing osteoporosis also increases as women age. In...

www.verywellhealth.com

Comments / 0

Related
EurekAlert

Bone-loss discovery points to new treatment for osteoporosis

A new discovery about osteoporosis suggests a potential treatment target for that brittle-bone disease and for bone loss from rheumatoid arthritis. The findings from University of Virginia School of Medicine researchers and their collaborators help explain why specialized bone cells called osteoclasts begin to break down more bone than the body replaces. With more research, scientists one day may be able to target that underlying cause to prevent or treat bone loss.
CANCER
appenmedia.com

What You Need to Know About Osteoporosis

October 20th is annual World Osteoporosis Day, marking an ongoing campaign to raise awareness of the most common bone disease that affects millions. The prevention, diagnosis and treatment of osteoporosis is critical to prevent the weakening of bones, muscles and joints. With osteoporosis bones become more brittle, and more likely to fracture or break.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
phillyvoice.com

Osteoporosis prevention should begin as a young adult, experts say

Osteoporosis – the gradually thinning of the bones – always has been considered an older person's concern, but the progression of this silent disease can start decades earlier. About 54 million Americans have osteoporosis. Most people don't know it until they break or bone or have a bone density test.
HEALTH
Sandusky Register

Sunsweet Encourages Consumers to Take Control of Their Bone Health on World Osteoporosis Day

In celebration of World Osteoporosis Day, Sunsweet Growers is challenging consumers to take control of their bone health at every age. It’s never too early, or too late, to start thinking about bone health. Sunsweet is an official supporter of World Osteoporosis Day, a globally recognized event on October 20th organized by the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) to educate the public about the importance of bone health.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osteoporosis#Bone Health#Bone Disease#Bone Fractures#Older Women
physiciansweekly.com

Long-Term Bone Loss Studied in Postmenopausal Women

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Postmenopausal bone loss averaged about 10 percent during 25 years of follow-up in a random sample of women, according to a study published online Oct. 20 in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research. Anna Moilanen, from the University of Eastern Finland in...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Lower Fracture Rates With Risedronate Gastro-Resistant vs Oral Immediate-Release Bisphosphonates in Women With Osteoporosis

In women with osteoporosis, fracture rates were lower with risedronate gastro-resistant (RGR) compared with oral immediate-release bisphosphonates (IRB), according to study results presented at the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) Annual Meeting 2021, held from October 1 to 4, 2021, in San Diego, California, and real-time virtually.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
verywellhealth.com

Autoimmune Retinopathy: Overview and More

Autoimmune retinopathy (AIR) is a term used to describe various rare autoimmune conditions that attack the retina of the eye. The retina is a thin nerve layer that lines the back of the eye and plays a crucial role in a person’s ability to see. The retina senses light and converts it to neural impulses, which are sent through the optic nerve straight to the brain. Damage to the retina can lead to significant visual disturbances and even vision loss over time.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Sentinel

Why will it be important to take calcium over menopause?

The calcium has been one of the minerals important for the body. Specifically, it was the abundant master of science mineral in the human body with key to the health of the bones . But it has also been the essential nutrient for the muscles to move properly. It is...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
asapland.com

Vitamin For Hair Thickening

Foods with vitamin B12, which is important for effective blood circulation in the scalp and other systems within our body to make sure it reaches the hair follicles and nourish them to promote hair growth. Vitamin A is a fat-soluble vitamin, which helps prevent seborrheic dermatitis, dry skin, and itchy...
HAIR CARE
EatThis

The Worst Side Effect of Not Eating Bread, New Study Suggests

It may seem a little tricky at times to find healthy bread options that please your palate. However, if you're not eating enough bread, then you also might not be getting the proper amount of refined grains and, in turn, enough nutrients, according to a study published by Frontiers in Nutrition.
WEIGHT LOSS
spring.org.uk

This Common Vitamin Doubles Weight Loss

As many as 50 percent of the world’s population are deficient in this vitamin. High levels of vitamin D in the body are linked to weight loss and losing more belly fat, research finds. One study has found that drinking more milk, which contains calcium and vitamin D, can double...
WEIGHT LOSS
SheFinds

This Is Actually The Worst Canned Food Health Experts Say You Should Stop Eating Because It Causes Discomfort And Bloating

Although it can be a normal part of digestion, bloating can be frustrating, especially when it happens regularly. Beyond hurting your confidence, it can be accompanied by a number of digestive symptoms, most commonly an uncomfortable feeling of fullness. If you experience chronic bloating, it could be a sign that something in your digestive tract has gone awry—if you notice bloating more than normal, it is important to look closely at your lifestyle and get to the root cause.
FOOD SAFETY
spring.org.uk

A Night-Time Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-quarter of people could have a deficiency in vitamin B12. Poor sleep can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, research suggests. Deficiency in this vitamin, as well as other micronutrients, is linked to poor sleep quality and having to use medications to sleep by the study. Researchers have...
HEALTH
Woman's World

Eating Too Much of This Type of Food May Cause Hair Loss

Most of us are already familiar with the idea of healthy and unhealthy fats. Healthy fats such as avocado, olive oil, and salmon are linked to numerous health benefits, from better heart health to a stronger immune system. Unhealthy fats, including fat from red meat and fried foods, are associated with an increased risk of heart disease and certain cancers. Now, research suggests that a diet high in unhealthy fats may also be linked to hair loss.
BEAUTY & FASHION
timespub.com

When leg pain isn’t just leg pain

Submitted by Dr. Shahzad Ahmed MD, FACC, FSCAI, RPVI, Interventional Cardiologist, Lower Bucks Hospital. Peripheral arterial disease is a common circulatory problem in which narrow arteries reduce blood flow to your limbs. Approximately 6.5 million people aged 40 and older in the United States have peripheral arterial disease. When you...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
FIRST For Women

Sipping This Tasty Fruit Juice Can Help Lower Blood Sugar Within 30 Minutes

Snacking on a handful of raspberries or sprinkling them over some yogurt is a sweet yet slightly tart snack that never gets old. However, if you’re looking to enjoy the delicious flavor of raspberries when they’re not in-season (how are they so expensive?), raspberry juice is a must. Not only is it delicious, new research highlights that it can also help maintain healthy blood sugar levels!
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However, a study...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy