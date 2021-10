Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate turned down a Holly Holm rematch, says Holm’s coach Mike Winkeljohn. Tate and Holm first met back at UFC 196 in March 2016. In what was one of the most incredible comebacks of all time, Tate came back in the fifth round and choked Holm out to win the women’s 135lbs title. It was a night of upsets, as Nate Diaz submitted Conor McGregor that same night. Of course, it was also over five years ago now, and so much has changed in the three years since then. For Tate, she was retired for the majority of that time before recently returning to active competition. Holm, meanwhile, has never been able to recapture her belt at 135lbs, though she has remained active in the weight class.

UFC ・ 5 DAYS AGO