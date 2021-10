To say they don’t make phones like they used to would be the understatement of this very young century. Cell phones have arguably seen more development and innovation than any other device in the tech space. Once a plastic brick that could do little more than call, text, or play Snake, the devices have evolved to become tiny computers with high-definition cameras that are an essential part of our everyday lives. The ever-evolving and ravenously competitive smartphone industry leaves little room for sentimentality, but that didn’t stop Nokia from relaunching their iconic 6310.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO