Lazio star Ciro Immobile is currently Serie A’s joint top scorer after seven games, tied with Inter forward Edin Dzeko. As seen in a post on Serie A’s Twitter page earlier today, the experienced duo have both scored six goals in the opening seven matches of the season, one more than third place Lautaro Martinez, who has netted five times for the Nerazzurri.

SOCCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO