Tua Tagovailoa throws first touchdown after return from injury

By Jonathan Wagner about 8 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PqQG6_0cTzc84Y00
Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images.

The Miami Dolphins couldn’t have asked for a better start to Sunday morning’s game in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made his return after missing multiple weeks with a rib injury. Tagovailoa got off to a fast start, leading the Dolphins on a 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that spanned over seven minutes to open the game.

Tagovailoa was 8-of-10 for 76 yards and a touchdown on the Dolphins’ opening possession. The touchdown came on a six-yard pass to wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Waddle also had a strong opening possession with four receptions and 29 yards along with the score.

Both teams are in desperate need of a win in London. The Dolphins come into the contest at 1-4 while the Jaguars are still winless at 0-5.

Tagovailoa is looking to give the Dolphins offense a boost

The Dolphins activated Tagovailoa off of injured reserve on Saturday morning. In Miami’s season opening win over the Patriots, Tagovailoa was 16-of-27 for 202 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He also had an additional rushing touchdown. Tagovailoa was one-of-four for 13 yards before suffering his injury in Week 2 against the Bills.

As a rookie last season, Tagovailoa completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 1,814 yards, 11 touchdowns, and five interceptions for the Dolphins. Miami selected Tagovailoa fifth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Alabama.

The Dolphins selected Tagovailoa after a productive three-year career in Tuscaloosa. As a sophomore in 2018, Tagovailoa threw for 3,966 yards, 43 touchdowns, and six interceptions, along with five rushing touchdowns.

In 2019, he threw for 2,840 yards, 33 touchdowns, and three interceptions in nine games before suffering an injury.

The Dolphins are currently sitting in third place in the AFC East entering the weekend. Tagovailoa unseated veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick as Miami’s starting quarterback last season. The Dolphins face the Falcons, Bills, and Texans over the next few weeks.

