After opening as favorite, Clemson now an underdog at Pitt

By Matt Connolly about 13 hours
On3.com
 6 days ago
Dabo Swinney and Clemson will play at Pitt on Saturday. (Steve Nurenberg/Getty Images)

Clemson opened as a 3-point road favorite for Saturday’s game at Pitt, according to VegasInsider. But the Tigers did not stay favored for long.

Pitt is now favored by 3 points according to most oddsmakers. Saturday’s matchup will be played at 3:30 p.m. and will be televised by ESPN.

Clemson has not been a 3-point underdog or more in a conference game since 2014 at Florida State.

Pitt enters the game 5-1 (2-0). The Panthers are coming off of a 28-7 victory at Virginia Tech this past weekend.

Pitt is averaging 48 points per game and holding opponents to 20 entering the showdown with the Tigers. The Panthers are led by Heisman candidate Kenny Pickett, who is completing nearly 70 percent of his passes.

Pickett has 21 touchdown passes to only 1 interception. He’s averaging 322 passing yards per game.

Clemson has struggled on offense all season and is averaging only 21.2 points per game. The Tigers have yet to score 20 points in regulation against an FBS opponent this season.

DJ Uiagalelei and Clemson’s offensive playmakers will have to be better this weekend as the Tigers look to get their struggling offense on track.

On3.com

Nashville, TN
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

