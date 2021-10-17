CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
shopDisney Sale

Today only, bag free shipping sitewide, with coupon code "FREESHIP" (that is a savings of $5.95 on orders priced below $75). Shop Now at shopDisney Tips Pictured is the Disney Kids' Toy Story Woody Costume for $45.
Certified Refurbished Bose Deals at eBay: Up to 50% off

Save on soundbars, headphones, Bose frames, and Bluetooth speakers. Shop Now at eBay Tips Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose Solo Soundbar II for $119 ($80 under the best price we could find for a new one). Sold by Bose via eBay. Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Best Black Friday Golf Cart Deals

Golf carts can be one of the most expensive investments a golfer has to make in their equipment. When you’re spending this much money, you want them to be reliable, durable and make playing a round of golf even more enjoyable. As Black Friday approaches, we’ve put together a list...
1-800-Flowers Coupon

Apply code "COMPSHIP" to get free shipping on a selection of flowers and gifts. That's a savings of $14. Shop Now at 1-800-Flowers Tips Pictured is the Fields Of Europe For Fall Bouquet from $39.99.
Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on TVs — here are the best deals

It’s always a good idea to upgrade your home theater with 4K TV deals as long as you’ve got the budget. With Best Buy TV deals, you’ll be able to afford TVs that you didn’t think you could, ranging from 50-inch TV deals to 70-inch TV deals. As these massive displays become cheaper, you no longer have to empty your savings if you choose to purchase one for your living room.
Best Black Friday Sonos deals: Get great home audio at a discount

If you’ve used a Sonos speaker before, you know how great they are. Not only are Sonos speakers well-designed, but they also sound awesome, plus they’re available for all kinds of listening situations. Just want multi-room audio? Or perhaps you’re looking for a soundbar? Or speakers you can take around the house? Sonos has you covered in all of those situations. Black Friday, this year, falls on November 26 — so it will be a while before we actually get Black Friday deals. As the event approaches, however, we’re expecting a range of deals from all kinds of retailers, including the likes...
Walmart Reveals Black Friday Sale Items

Walmart just announced that they will be bringing back Walmart’s “Black Friday Deals for Days.” This promotion will include three separate Black Friday events throughout the month of November. Each day that the sale is going on the store will highlight a different group of products.
Walmart 'Black Friday Deals for Days' kicks off on Nov. 3

Walmart on Monday said its Black Friday deals will kick off at the beginning of November, with early access for members of its subscription delivery service Walmart Plus. The retailer will have three shopping events spread throughout the month, with deals available online and in stores. "Our customers count on...
Walmart is having a TECH FLASH SALE — save on laptops, TVs, and more

If you’ve got some tech products in mind that you’re planning to buy, you should probably look them up on Walmart to check for discounts as the retailer seems to be having a tech flash sale. The offers that are available include laptop deals, Chromebook deals, Roku deals, 4K TV deals, and 70-inch TV deals, among many others, covering everything that you might need or want right now.
Walmart Shoppers Are Raving About These 6 Fall Items

If this morning's news about the new snickerdoodle cupcake at Costco wasn't enough to get your next grocery list going, this roundup of goodies should do it. Walmart shoppers are sharing their weekend finds on social media, and there are some fierce new selections to be witnessed. "Alexa, add this to my shopping list…" (This new Snickers flavor? It's a must-know.)
Walmart Just Announced Its Top Holiday Toys for 2021

With the holidays near, kids' wish lists are starting to fill up — fast. But with all the games, puzzles, dolls, action figures and STEM toys out there, you might be struggling to narrow down your shopping list to the very best gifts for the special kid in your life. That's where Walmart's Top Holiday Toys list comes in. Like Amazon's highly anticipated toy list, Walmart makes its own predictions for the holiday season's must-have toys each year. And just like we do at the Good Housekeeping Institute's Little Lab, Walmart has real kids test the toys too, so you can be sure you're getting something that has a special sign off by toddlers, tweens or teens themselves.
Aldi Black Friday deals 2021: When the sale starts and what deals to expect on Nintendo, Apple and more

The countdown to Black Friday, the sale which is undoubtedly the biggest shopping event of the year, is officially on. And once again we’re hoping to see prices slashed across tech, beauty, home appliances and more at some of our favourite stores.Though the event may have got its start as a one-day sale in the US to mark the beginning of the festive shopping season, it has since spread worldwide where many retailers joined in on the weekend-long event, concluding on Cyber Monday.Year-on-year increasingly more retailers are taking part in the sale but, while the likes of Amazon, John Lewis...
10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: Free Amazon cash, $20 must-have Alexa gadget, bedding sale, more

The weekend has finally arrived, which means you can sit back and relax. Or, you can run around with your family trying to make the most of your weekend. In either case, saving some money on best-selling products should be a nice change of pace. And today, amid all the amazing sales like the Best Buy early Black Friday sale to Amazon’s epic daily deals page, we dug up 10 particularly amazing deals that you won’t want to miss. Saturday’s best deals 🚨 FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get a $50 Amazon Gift card with promo code USGIFTCARD21, get $10 free! First-time gift card...
Amazon is having a blowout sale on Samsung TVs, phones and more

If you've been waiting for a good time to buy nearly anything under the Samsung umbrella, today's your lucky day. For a limited time, Amazon is offering some beefy price cuts on Samsung TVs, phones, small appliances, tablets and storage (to name just a few categories). For $200 -- its lowest price to date -- you can get an Alexa-compatible Samsung soundbar. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (a CNET Editors' Choice winner) is within $50 of its lowest price, too.
