Aerospace & Defense

Ryanair cancels 700 flights at Lisbon this winter, attacks TAP’s “hoarding of take-off and landing slots”

worldairlinenews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyanair has confirmed it has been forced to cancel 700 flights and three Lisbon routes (to Tours, Oujda and Bari) this Winter due to TAP’s continued hoarding of take-off and landing slots (which TAP does not use) at Lisbon Portela Airport. This anti-competitive...

worldairlinenews.com

BoardingArea

American Airlines Facing Chaos This Winter After Flight Attendants Vote Overwhelmingly in Favor of Strike Action

Flight attendants at a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Airlines have voted overwhelmingly in favor of authorizing strike action over stalled contract negotiations that the Association of Flight Attendants (AFA-CWA) says would leave its members with even less take-home pay than now if they accepted the company’s proposals. Strike ballots were...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

Smartwings resumes scheduled daily flights to Dubai

Smartwings has added a new destination to its autumn offering. Smartwings on October 20 resumed direct flights from Prague to Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The route will be operated by a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft every day under the winter flight schedule. The United Arab Emirates has been categorized as a country with a low risk of infection as of October 18, 2021.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Telegraph

Ryanair chief attacks Macron's 'lies' over domestic flight ban

Michael O'Leary has poured scorn over Emmanuel Macron’s ban on domestic flying in France, as the Ryanair boss claims that there is no public support for a backlash against air travel. France is outlawing flights where the same journey could be made by train in under two-a-half hours. However, Mr...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Heathrow passengers hit by ‘excessive’ queues and forced to travel without bags in half-term disruption

Technical issues at Heathrow have left passengers facing long queues and some forced to fly without luggage as hundreds descend on the airport for half-term getaways. The airport suffered issues with its baggage system in Terminal 5 on Saturday morning, which is understood to have lasted for a few hours. Some said they were told to put essential items in hand luggage instead as their bags “may not arrive” at their destination. A Heathrow spokesperson told The Independent the issues “meant a small number of people who departed from Terminal 5 may have travelled without their luggage”.Apologising for the disruption,...
TRAVEL
simpleflying.com

COVID Flight Ban Cancels 12% Of Morocco’s Flights

Morocco has banned flights to the UK, Germany, and the Netherlands following a rise in coronavirus cases. This took effect from 23:59 on October 20th. While we don’t know when flights will resume, some 2,059 round trip services were planned until the end of November – 12% of Morocco’s total flights in this period. We explore the situation for the UK.
WORLD
worldairlinenews.com

Scoot returns to Berlin

Scoot resumed three-times-weekly nonstop flights between Singapore and Berlin on October 19, 2021, following Singapore’s expansion of its Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTL) arrangements. Scoot also increase the frequency of its non-VTL Singapore-AthensBerlin return flights to four-times-weekly.. Customers on these flights will have to undergo prevailing Stay Home Notice measures when...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Ryanair
Lifestyle
Economy
Industry
Portugal
Aerospace & Defense
Time Out Global

Ryanair is selling flights to Malta for just a tenner

Feeling that nip in the air and can’t wait to escape those late-autumn chills? Luckily there’s another sale on at Ryanair, perfectly timed for that last-minute beach getaway – and the budget airline’s prices are as ridiculously low as ever. For as little as £5, you can jet off to...
RETAIL
worldairlinenews.com

First Lufthansa Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner to be named “Berlin”

The German capital will receive a new “flying” ambassador: Lufthansa is naming its first Boeing 787-9 “Berlin.” The naming ceremony is set to take place following delivery of the aircraft next year. “Berlin” is the first of five Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners that Lufthansa will add to its fleet in 2022....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

Bonza wants to fly low-fare Boeing 737-8 MAX 8 flights in Australia

Bonza is a proposed new low-fare airline in Australia. The upstart is planning to launch operations in early 2022 with an initial fleet of two to three Boeing 737 MAX 8s jets. The new airline is backed by U.S. private investment firm 777 Partners. All images by the company.
LIFESTYLE
worldairlinenews.com

KLM to operate flights to 162 destinations this winter

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has resumed operating services to almost its entire pre-Covid network (one destination excepted). Intercontinental flights will be operating at around 75% of capacity this winter compared to winter 2019. Now that vaccinated European travelers will again be welcome in the United States starting November 8, KLM...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

Flair Airlines grows schedule 33% in Canada and the U.S. with four new aircraft

Flair Airlines, Canada’s only independent ultra low-cost carrier (ULCC), continues its unprecedented growth with the deployment of four brand new 737 MAX aircraft in April and May 2022. Two additional aircraft will be added to Flair’s Toronto base, bringing the total there to five. A second aircraft will be added to Flair’s Edmonton base and a third aircraft to its Vancouver base. Flair’s Spring 2022 schedule will expand from twelve aircraft to sixteen, delivering 33% schedule growth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

Air Canada launches its new LEAVE LESS travel program

Air Canada announced today that Deloitte Canada will be the first corporate customer to participate in its new LEAVE LESS Travel Program, which offers corporate customers effective options to offset or reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions related to business travel and reduce their carbon footprint. Corporate customers can now purchase...
INDUSTRY
worldairlinenews.com

london gatwick airport

Sustainable aviation fuel introduced for the first time at Gatwick Airport through a collaboration between Neste, Q8Aviation, easyJet and Gatwick Airport Ltd. With the first one departing today, a total of 42 easyJet flights operating from Gatwick Airport are to be powered by a 30 percent Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel™ blend. This important milestone marks the first time a departing flight at Gatwick has used sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and is also the first usage by any easyJet service. It confirms the strong commitment of all parties involved – international aviation fuel supplier Q8Aviation, easyJet, Gatwick Airport Ltd and Neste – to achieve a net carbon emission reduction in the fuel used in aviation and work towards an ultimate goal for aviation to reach net zero emissions by 2050.
LIFESTYLE
worldairlinenews.com

Air Malta has operated its longest and farthest nonstop flight

Air Malta has operated its longest and farthest non-stop flight. The charter flight, to Rwanda’s capital, Kigali, carried 135,690 AstraZeneca vaccines donated by the Government of Malta to the African nation. The seven-hour long direct flight, covered 2426 nautical miles, departed Malta at 2:00am on Friday morning and landed at...
WORLD
worldairlinenews.com

Sustainable aviation fuel introduced for the first time at Gatwick Airport through a collaboration between Neste, Q8Aviation, easyJet and Gatwick Airport Ltd

With the first one departing today, a total of 42 easyJet flights operating from Gatwick Airport are to be powered by a 30 percent Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel™ blend. This important milestone marks the first time a departing flight at Gatwick has used sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and is also the first usage by any easyJet service. It confirms the strong commitment of all parties involved – international aviation fuel supplier Q8Aviation, easyJet, Gatwick Airport Ltd and Neste – to achieve a net carbon emission reduction in the fuel used in aviation and work towards an ultimate goal for aviation to reach net zero emissions by 2050.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

