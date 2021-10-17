Ryanair cancels 700 flights at Lisbon this winter, attacks TAP’s “hoarding of take-off and landing slots”

Technical issues at Heathrow have left passengers facing long queues and some forced to fly without luggage as hundreds descend on the airport for half-term getaways. The airport suffered issues with its baggage system in Terminal 5 on Saturday morning, which is understood to have lasted for a few hours. Some said they were told to put essential items in hand luggage instead as their bags “may not arrive” at their destination. A Heathrow spokesperson told The Independent the issues “meant a small number of people who departed from Terminal 5 may have travelled without their luggage”.Apologising for the disruption,...

