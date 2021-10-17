Russia to boost coal supplies to India amid global power crunch

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23 (ANI): UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss visited HMS Queen Elizabeth in Mumbai on Saturday. According to a British High Commission release, "During her visit, the Foreign Secretary will progress talks to ramp up defence and security ties and boost strategic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. It will take forward joint work agreed by the Prime Minister and Indian Prime Minister Modi in the landmark 2030 Roadmap on maritime security, cyber security and counter-terrorism signed earlier this year. She will also discuss developing innovative security and defence tech with the Indian government to tackle common threats and will talk through strengthening defence-related trade between the two countries.""The ship is the spearhead of the Carrier Strike Group (CSG), a symbol of the UK's world-leading defence capability, whose visit to Mumbai is a clear sign of our growing defence and maritime co-operation with India. While in India the CSG is taking part in the most demanding exercise ever between undertaken between the UK and India, involving all three military service," according to British High commission release.

