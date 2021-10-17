CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Russia to boost coal supplies to India amid global power crunch

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussia's Energy Ministry signed an agreement this week with India's Steel Industry Ministry aimed at increasing Russian coking coal supply to India to 40 million tons per year. The deal was inked at the Russian Energy...

moneyweek.com

China’s economy faces a triple shock

Can anything stop rising inflation? asks Daniel Moss on Bloomberg. How about a Chinese slowdown? The world’s second-biggest economy grew at a record 18.3% year-on-year in the first quarter of the year but has slowed sharply. GDP rose by an annual 4.9% in the third quarter, the slowest pace in a year and down from the 7.9% rate recorded between April and June, says Katie Silver for the BBC. Soaring commodity prices have seen many provinces impose electricity rationing, which is weighing on industries such as cement, steel and aluminium smelting.
Shropshire Star

Major oil producer Saudi Arabia announces net-zero target by 2060

The announcement was made by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Saudi Arabia has announced it aims to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2060, joining more than 100 countries in a global effort to curb man-made climate change. The announcement from one of the world’s largest oil producers was made...
The Independent

Saudi Arabia: World’s top oil exporter targets net-zero emissions by 2060

Saudi Arabia's crown prince said on Saturday that the world's top oil exporter aims to reach net zero emissions of greenhouse gases – mostly produced by burning fossil fuels – by 2060, 10 years later than the US.He also said it would double the emissions cuts it plans to achieve by 2030.Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his energy minister said Saudi Arabia would tackle climate change, but also stressed the continued importance of hydrocarbons and said it would continue to ensure oil market stability.They were speaking at the Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) ahead of Cop26, the UN climate...
BBC

Climate change: Why Australia refuses to give up coal

In a world racing to reduce pollution, Australia is a stark outlier. It is one of the dirtiest countries per head of population and a massive global supplier of fossil fuels. Unusually for a rich nation, it also still burns coal for most of its electricity. Australia's 2030 emissions target...
Benzinga

Global Gas Prices are Soaring to Record Highs. Here's Why.

Natural gas prices have risen to seasonal record highs as global gas demand is expanding and supply is not able to keep up. Bullish fundamentals combined with weather-related events have acted as tailwinds to propel prices. The extreme supply tightness of the global gas market is now spilling into oil markets.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Closer defence and security partnerships between UK and India will make wider region, safer: UK Foreign Secretary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23 (ANI): UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss visited HMS Queen Elizabeth in Mumbai on Saturday. According to a British High Commission release, "During her visit, the Foreign Secretary will progress talks to ramp up defence and security ties and boost strategic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. It will take forward joint work agreed by the Prime Minister and Indian Prime Minister Modi in the landmark 2030 Roadmap on maritime security, cyber security and counter-terrorism signed earlier this year. She will also discuss developing innovative security and defence tech with the Indian government to tackle common threats and will talk through strengthening defence-related trade between the two countries.""The ship is the spearhead of the Carrier Strike Group (CSG), a symbol of the UK's world-leading defence capability, whose visit to Mumbai is a clear sign of our growing defence and maritime co-operation with India. While in India the CSG is taking part in the most demanding exercise ever between undertaken between the UK and India, involving all three military service," according to British High commission release.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Amidst a Drop in Glove Prices - SRAM MRAM Cements its Place in the Gloves Market

Kuala Lumpur( Malaysia), October 23,(ANI/Newsvoir): The COVID -19 has reduced its intensity with the onset of the vaccines and stringent lockdown rules imposed by the countries and governments across the globe, but in no way it has stopped completely. Slowly and steadily we are witnessing newer strains regularly, posing a challenge to healthcare authorities across the globe.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Conservative Friends of India hold an impressive Conference in Manchester

London [UK], October 23 (ANI): The Conservative Friends of India - the most prominent affiliate group of the Conservative Party - was back with a bang at Conservative Party Conference in Manchester. Co-Chairs of CF India Cllr Reena Ranger OBE and Cllr Ameet Jogia have been working hard to strengthen...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Pak may succumb to IMF's demand to revive USD 6 billion deal

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 23 (ANI): The Imran Khan government is devising upon imposing a federal tax on agricultural income as per the demand of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to "revive" the USD 6 billion deal signed in July 2019. The Express Tribune reported citing the sources that a draft...
The Independent

Japan OKs plan to push clean energy, nuclear to cut carbon

Japan adopted a new energy policy on Friday that promotes nuclear and renewables as sources of clean energy to achieve the country’s pledge of reaching carbon neutrality in 2050.The new basic energy plan, adopted by the Cabinet just in time for the climate summit in early November, calls for drastically increasing use of renewable energy to cut fossil fuel consumption over the next decade as Japan pushes to meet its ambitious emissions reduction target.Japan has been undecided over what to do about its nuclear power industry since the 2011 Fukushima plant disaster. It now says reactor restarts are key...
The Independent

Firms under ‘enormous pressure’ from rising energy prices, business leaders warn

Rising energy costs are putting Scottish firms under “enormous pressure” and could lead to closures and job losses, business leaders have warned as they called for more UK Government support.Dr Liz Cameron chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce (SCC), said that many businesses are still operating in “survival mode” amid Brexit and the pandemic and are finding it impossible to keep pace with energy price rises.Ahead of the UK Government autumn Budget, she has written to UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak calling for the introduction of a small and medium enterprise (SME) energy price cap to protect...
atlanticcitynews.net

Factories closing in China due to failure of supply chain

BEIJING, China: Throughout the world, countries are suffering from the disruptions of global supply chains. A growing list of commodities and essentials in short supply are being experienced by consumers, as well as businesses, with the disruption chiefly attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. China is facing a possible crisis, with...
go955.com

China coal prices dive as govt plans intervention to ease power crunch

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s thermal coal futures sank about 13% on Friday, extending their losses since Tuesday when Beijing said it would intervene to cool surging prices https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-liberalise-thermal-power-pricing-tackle-energy-crisis-2021-10-12 of the commodity to help electricity producers out of a widespread power crunch. The most-active thermal coal futures on Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange, for...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Russia says more gas to Europe after approval of Nord Stream 2

Russia has indicated that in exchange for increasing gas supplies to Europe to ease the current energy crisis, it wants regulatory approval to start shipments through the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipelines. As surging fuel costs have caused increasing economic havoc, pressure has grown on Russia, Europe's largest supplier, to...
101 WIXX

Saudi Arabia, world’s biggest oil exporter, to unveil green goals

RIYADH (Reuters) – Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s biggest polluters, will detail its plans to address climate change at an environment event on Saturday. The Saudi Green Initiative, first announced in March, comes ahead of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties, or COP26,...
