How to watch, stream, listen to Cardinals-Browns in Week 6

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals are on the road Sunday afternoon to take on the Cleveland Browns. They hope to push their record to 6-0 to start the season and win their fifth straight game against the Browns.

They will have to do it without head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury and quarterbacks coach Cam Turner tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and did not travel with the team. General manager Steve Keim also did.

Offensive line coach/run-game coordinator Sean Kugler will call plays against the Browns and both defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and special teams coordinator/assistant head coach Jeff Rodgers will split the head-coaching duties.

The Cardinals will be without linebacker Chandler Jones and defensive end Zach Allen, both of whom are on the COVID list after positive tests this week.

This is the second time Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield face one another. They were teammates in college at Oklahoma, were consecutive Heisman Trophy winners and the No. 1 pick in the draft in 2018 and 2019. Murray bested Mayfield in 2019 when the Browns lost 38-24 in Arizona.

Are you planning on watching or listening to the game? Here is the information you need below.

When and where

Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns, 4:05 p.m. ET (1:05 p.m. Arizona time), FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH.

TV, streaming, broadcast team

The game will air on FOX as the network’s only late game on the schedule. Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez will call the game from the booth with Laura Okmin reporting from the sideline.

You can also stream the game live on FuboTV. Try it free.

The game will air in different markets all over the US. It will air in the green areas of the graphic below from 506 Sports.

506 Sports

Radio info

The Cardinals radio broadcast in English is on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. Dave Pasch and Ron Wolfley will call the game with Paul Calvisi reporting from the sideline. You can also hear the Cardinals’ broadcast on SiriusXM, on Sirius ch. 135, XM ch. 385 and on the SXM App.

The Spanish broadcast for the Cardinals airs on KHOV 105.1 FM. Luis Hernandez and Rolando Cantu will call the game.

The Browns’ radio broadcast is on 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), 850 ESPN Cleveland and WNCX (98.5 FM). Jim Donovan and Doug Dieken call the game from the booth, while Nathan Zegura reports from the sideline. You can hear the Cleveland radio feed on SiriusXM, on Sirius ch. 81, XM ch. 226 and on the SXM App.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

IN THIS ARTICLE
