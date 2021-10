Like any family road trip, future missions to the moon and beyond may require a few pit stops. U.S. Transportation Command and the U.S. Space Force see a future space superhighway system where the United States, commercial partners, and allies would be able to make repeat, regular trips to the moon or beyond by using multiple hubs where they could gas up, have maintenance done, and even throw out their trash.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO