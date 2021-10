India will bat for a cheaper price of crude oil on the coming version to CERAWeek, a premier vitality convention that’s to be held in Delhi later this week. “Crude oil prices have already crossed the tipping point of around $70 a barrel,” mentioned a senior oil ministry official conscious of the stand India is anticipated to take. This 12 months’s CERAWeek is happening at a time when international oil costs are hitting historic excessive. India will likely be anchoring this worldwide assembly that will likely be attended by representatives from the world’s largest oil producer, Saudi Arabia and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec).

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO