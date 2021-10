Two Yale sororities have canceled upcoming social events with Yale’s Sigma Nu chapter and one is considering the change amid concerns over the fraternity’s culture. In response, Yale’s chapter of the Sigma Nu fraternity has instituted a series of steps designed to improve safety and accountability within the organization. The fraternity announced that its executive board would hold elections to replace all leadership positions, institute safety policies for social events and establish an honor board responsible for handling allegations of sexual misconduct. Sigma Nu leadership announced these changes in a Tuesday night email sent to the presidents of Yale’s Alpha Phi, Pi Beta Phi and Kappa Alpha Theta sororities. The email was obtained by the News.

