Singer Vince Neil reportedly suffered a serious injury after falling off the stage during a performance with his solo band tonight (Oct. 15). The rocker, best known as the frontman of Motley Crue, was performing at the Monsters on the Mountain festival at LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. During a rendition of the classic Crue track "Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)," Neil approached the edge of the stage to encourage fans to clap along. As the rocker took another step to his right, he suddenly tumbled off of the stage. Fan shot footage showing the accident can be seen below.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO