Goochland Day organizers offer recap of event to BOS

GET TWO HOMES FOR THE PRICE OF ONE - GUEST HOUSE INCLUDED!! OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS! Worth more than the price! Main home is a quaint Three Bedroom, One Bath Cape that offers more than meets the eye. Situated in Hopewell's Woodlawn neighborhood on a beautiful HUGE level lot, the home has hardwood floors throughout the roomy living room, dining area and two spacious bedrooms downstairs, and another enormous bedroom and office upstairs. There is also a ONE BEDROOM GUEST HOUSE that conveys with this property that would be a PERFECT MOTHER-IN-LAW SUITE --- or could be used as a rental property to help pay the mortgage! The guest house has vinyl siding and laminate flooring in the living room and large bedroom, while the large kitchen and bath have ceramic tile flooring. THE NUMBERS OF BEDROOMS, BATHROOMS, AND SQUARE FOOTAGE LISTED INCLUDES BOTH HOMES TOGETHER. THERE IS A TOTAL OF 4 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHROOMS BETWEEN THE TWO HOUSES. Sale is "As-Is". Home inspections will be for informational purposes only. Fireplace and chimney will convey "As-Is".

HOPEWELL, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO