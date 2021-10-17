CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Lazio’s Felipe sorry for leaping on Inter's Correa

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

ROME, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Lazio defender Luiz Felipe has apologised for jumping on Inter Milan striker Joaquin Correa's back after the Roman club's 3-1 Serie A win on Saturday, saying he wanted to hug his friend but misread the moment.

The Brazilian was shown a red card after the final whistle for leaping on his former team mate, who left Lazio in the off-season, after the Roman club came from behind to beat the Italian champions in a fiery game at the Stadio Olimpico.

Inter were furious when Lazio took the lead late on while one of their players was down injured, and brawls broke out after the goal and following the fulltime whistle.

Argentina forward Correa, known as "Tucu", was angered by Felipe's move, and the referee's decision left the Lazio man in tears.

"At the end of the game I jumped on Tucu’s shoulders because he is one of the great friends football has given me. Our families are friends and we have always been very close," Felipe wrote on Instagram, along with six photos of himself with Correa.

"What I wanted most was to hug him and joke about the result, as far as our friendship would allow, but I got excited.

"Maybe in retrospect it was not the best time or place. I apologise to anyone who was offended and want to clarify that I was not trying to be disrespectful towards him, other players or Inter and their passionate fans. It was an innocent act by a person with great affection for Tucu."

Correa said Felipe had made an error.

"My friend Luiz definitely made a mistake with the act and the timing, and in the heat of the moment that was my reaction," the Inter player said.

"I wish it never happened. But now we turn the page and move on, all of us."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Photo: Lazio’s Immobile Is Currently Serie A’s Joint Top Scorer, Tied With Inter’s Dzeko

Lazio star Ciro Immobile is currently Serie A’s joint top scorer after seven games, tied with Inter forward Edin Dzeko. As seen in a post on Serie A’s Twitter page earlier today, the experienced duo have both scored six goals in the opening seven matches of the season, one more than third place Lautaro Martinez, who has netted five times for the Nerazzurri.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Zaccagni Is Fully Fit & Will Be Available for Lazio’s Upcoming Match vs Inter

Lazio midfielder Mattia Zaccagni is fully fit and will be available for next weekend’s match against Inter. As reported by Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport (via LazioNews24) earlier today, the 26-year-old Italian midfielder has been on the sidelines for almost a month now, suffering from a hamstring injury that has forced him to miss the last there league matches.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Lazio midfielder Milinkovic-Savic: Strange facing Inzaghi with Inter Milan

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic admits it will be "strange" facing former coach Simone Inzaghi against Inter Milan. Inzaghi clashes with his former players on Saturday. “It will be a bit strange to face Inzaghi," the Serbian told the Match Programme. “Because we have worked together for five years, but now...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roman#Brazilian#Italian#The Stadio Olimpico
Yardbarker

Lazio Coach Sarri Looking to Grow His Positive Record Against Inter

Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri has a positive history against Inter and he’ll be looking to continue this trend next weekend. As collected by stats portal Transfermarkt, the 62-year-old Italian coach has faced the Nerazzurri 11 times throughout his career, winning five of those matches, drawing three and losing the other three.
SOCCER
firstsportz.com

Serie A: Lazio vs Inter Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Club football is back as Serie A heavyweights Lazio take on Inter at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday 16th October. Lazio will try to end the defending champions unbeaten run. Lazio are sitting 6th in the table with 11 points to their name while the Inter are 3rd with 17 points from the seven games played.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Inter Duo Vidal & Sanchez Will Be Absent for Upcoming Match vs Lazio

Inter duo Arturo Vidal and Alexis Sanchez will not be available for the upcoming match against Lazio. As reported by Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport (via LazioNews24) earlier today, the Chilean pair are currently away on international duty, playing in the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Chile have...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Supporter’s XI: Inter Miami

It was an extremely interesting international break for Columbus Crew supporters the last two weeks. Lower.Com Field hosted the United States Men’s National Team in an exciting 2-1 win against Costa Rica. The CONCACAF special also featured the return of former Crew goalkeeper Zacl Steffen. Meanwhile, in Europe, Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayan made his international debut for Armenia.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Argentina
Place
Rome, IT
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Immobile Has Recovered From Thigh Injury, Will Be Available for Lazio vs Inter

Lazio star Ciro Immobile has recovered from his thigh injury and will be available for Saturday’s match against Inter. As reported by Italian newspaper Il Messaggero (via LazioNews24) earlier today, the tests carried out on the 31-year-old Italian striker yesterday revealed good news, showing that the injury to the semimembranosus of the thigh has healed.
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Inzaghi returns to Lazio with unbeaten Inter

Milan (AFP) – Simone Inzaghi takes defending Serie A champions Inter Milan to former club Lazio this weekend, while Jose Mourinho’s Roma travel to a resurgent Juventus who are hoping to climb back into title contention. Free-scoring Inter, unbeaten through seven matches with five wins and two draws, have plundered...
SOCCER
chiesaditotti.com

Outside of the Romaverse: Lazio Hosting Inter Highlights Matchday 8

This weekend all Romanisti eyes will be fixed squarely on Turin. The Giallorossi return to action on Sunday with a trip to the Allianz Arena to take on Juventus. It’ll be the first real road test for José Mourinho as Roma manager; unless you count using the visiting bench against Lazio at the Olimpico.
SOCCER
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Lazio 3-1 Inter in Serie A

I would like to thank you here for your audience in yet another Serie A match. Stay tuned here for the repercussions of this game. Have a good afternoon, and see you next time!. 2:03 PM15 hours ago. Next games. Lazio return to the field on Thursday (21), when they...
FIFA
ESPN

Inter Milan suffer first defeat of league season after Lazio comeback

Felipe Anderson and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored late to complete a 3-1 comeback win for Lazio against Serie A champions Inter Milan in Rome on Saturday, as Simone Inzaghi fell to his first league defeat as Inter coach against his former club. Ivan Perisic's penalty put Inter in front at the...
MLS
World Soccer Talk

Inter lose cool in first defeat of title defence at Lazio

Milan (AFP) – Reigning champions Inter Milan suffered their first Serie A defeat of the season and caused a long delay after being angered by a Felipe Anderson goal as they lost 3-1 to Lazio on Saturday. Anderson tapped home a rebound in the 81st minute to put the hosts...
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Inter ‘lose heads’ in Lazio defeat as battling AC Milan go top

Milan (AFP) – Reigning champions Inter Milan suffered their first Serie A defeat of the season as they lost a bad-tempered game 3-1 to Lazio on Saturday, while AC Milan fought back from two goals down against Verona to go top of the table. Inter were incensed after Felipe Anderson...
SOCCER
Reuters

Reuters

206K+
Followers
227K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy