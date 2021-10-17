CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

GE launches program to develop Next Generation of engineers

By Tino Bovenzi
Bay News 9
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — GE is starting a new program in hopes of finding the 'Next Generation’ of engineers. The program is taking off right here in the Buckeye state. A handful of students from Princeton City Schools are among the first to get a preview of what the program will look...

www.baynews9.com

Comments / 0

Related
greenville.com

GE Invests $5 Million in the Next Generation of Greenville Engineers

GE has announced a five-year, $5 million investment in Greenville, South Carolina, to launch Next Engineers, a global college-readiness program designed to increase the diversity of young people in engineering. GE has selected Greenville as one of four inaugural locations, aiming to inspire more than 3,500 local students ages 13...
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ge#Engineering#Software Engineers#Princeton High School#University Of Cincinnati#Next Generation#Princeton City Schools#Next Engineers#African American#The Engineering Academy
ElectronicsWeekly.com

GE to put $3.5m into UK young engineer programme

The UK programme will be based in Staffordshire, where GE operates three sites that design, develop, and service products used throughout the power and renewable energy industries. Next Engineers aims to inspire more than 3,500 local students aged 13-18, providing first-hand experiences of engineering, and awarding financial support to pursue...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Calling all innovators: Launch Dayton seeks next cohort for pre-accelerator program

Launch Dayton is preparing to help another cohort of innovators take their ideas from concept to creation. Applications are now open for the Early Risers Academy's fall 2021 tech cohort — a free pre-accelerator program designed for entrepreneurs, startups or researchers working to bring an innovative technology-based product or software to market.
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Crothall Healthcare and Nuvolo Co-Launch Cloud Platform for Healthcare Clinical Engineering Program Management

Concept: Pennsylvania’s Crothall Healthcare (Crothall) has announced the introduction of teamCHAMPS, a new cloud-based Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) powered by Nuvolo, through its Healthcare Technology Solutions (HTS) division. In the areas of data and analytics, comprehensive, easy-to-create reporting and dashboarding, and flexible workflow management, the teamCHAMPS platform delivers contemporary, easy-to-use, and mobile-ready features. Nuvolo’s new solution, based on the ServiceNow platform, enables Crothall HTS’ clients to realize the value and power of enhanced uptime, clinical engineering program management, and medical device safety and performance.
TECHNOLOGY
C4ISR & Networks

Northrop Grumman has developed a next-generation signals intelligence architecture

WASHINGTON — Northrop Grumman executives say the company is now offering a next-generation signals intelligence architecture that has won at least one contract. Bill Thompson, director of Northrop’s signals intelligence operating unit, said the company wanted to update the legacy system it had been providing, the Airborne Signals Intelligence Platform.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
golfbusinessnews.com

Clere Golf launch their next generation pin location system

The next generation pin location system is here….. Golf’s most advanced yet straightforward pin location system is available through Clere Golf. Pin Locations are easily accessed through an Android and IOS PlayerApp or by using traditional printed sheets in a variety of formats. Setting pins is straightforward. Simply walk to...
GOLF
Boston Globe

GE to spend $100m to improve students’ engineering skills

General Electric Co.’s foundation has committed to spend $100 million over 10 years to improve students’ engineering skills and encourage more of them to join the field. Next Engineers, as the program is being called, will help pay for engineering camps and classes for high schoolers, as well as college scholarships. The Boston-based company is launching the program in four cities outside of Massachusetts: Cincinnati, Ohio, and Greenville, S.C., as well as Stafford in the United Kingdom and Johannesburg in South Africa. The first four cities were picked because they have large GE employee populations with strong volunteer commitments. GE plans to add five or six cities each year, up to 25 locations eventually, with the hope of reaching 85,000 students over the next decade. — JON CHESTO.
BOSTON, MA
Times Union

In response to climate change, GE develops 'flexible' grid technology

NISKAYUNA - As climate change and aging infrastructure cause more severe electrical outages across the United States, researchers at General Electric Co. believe they have come up with a new solution that could reduce outage times and offer new solutions for adding more renewable energy sources to the electrical grid at the same time.
NISKAYUNA, NY
wustl.edu

McKelvey School of Engineering launches Division of Engineering Education

New division will focus on world-class education for students, tools for faculty. McKelvey School of Engineering has launched a new Division of Engineering Education to facilitate a world-class, well-rounded engineering education for students that stems from excellence in instruction and the art and science of teaching. Jay Turner has been...
EDUCATION
decrypt.co

FTX to Launch 'NFT Lotería' Game on Solana to Fund Program for Hispanic Engineers

Lotería is a Bingo-like game popular in Mexico. Image: Shutterstock. The classic Mexican game Lotería will be turned into an NFT-centric game on Solana. Funds from the project will benefit nonprofit organizations, with a focus on educating and training young Hispanic Americans about blockchain technology. Lotería has endured for centuries...
VIDEO GAMES
Biz Times

2021 Next Generation Manufacturing Summit

BizTimes Media hosted its Next Generation Manufacturing Summit on Oc. 12 at The Ingleside Hotel in Waukesha. Nearly 300 members of southeastern Wisconsin’s business community attended the 16th annual event to hear from the region’s leading manufacturers on how they are navigating ongoing challenges including disrupted supply chains, a major workforce shortage and automation and productivity issues.
SUMMIT, WI
Junction City Daily Union

Kim awarded NSF grant to develop next-generation wound treatment

MANHATTAN — Jungkwun “JK” Kim, assistant professor in the Mike Wiegers Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, has received a National Science Foundation grant to develop a next-generation wound treatment that also resists infection through microneedle-mediated adaptive phototherapy, or MAP. Kim, a Michelle Munson-Serban Simu keystone research scholar in the...
DIABETES
Bay News 9

Supply-chain issues complicate production for Tampa mask maker

TAMPA, Fla. — Companies like American Surgical Mask opened their doors for business at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, but 18 months later, they say the materials needed to create personal protection equipment are becoming difficult to import. What You Need To Know. American Surgical Mask struggling to get...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy