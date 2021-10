BROSSARD, Que. — Take Marc Bergevin at his word, because he didn’t mince any during Wednesday’s impromptu press conference. When the Montreal Canadiens general manager was asked why he chose to address the media unsolicited, he explained that he felt it was important, “as the hockey boss,” to express his support for the team and air out his concerns over what he’s witnessed since the season began just over a week ago. He said that he felt it was the thing to do in Montreal, “a special market,” and a city where “tension is higher than it should be” at times, and that was perfectly logical and straightforward.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO