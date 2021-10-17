CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Governor Walz Celebrates Minnesota Pheasant Opener [PHOTOS]

By Sarah Mueller
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 6 days ago
WILLMAR -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz kicked off pheasant hunting season in Kandiyohi County this weekend. The 2021 Governor’s Pheasant...

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Don’t Miss Out: Minnesota Fall Colors Final Push to Peak This Weekend

FOMO is the fear of missing out, and the fear is real in Minnesota as this season's fall colors hang on for their final days of peak colors of the annual Autumn display. This year's extreme drought is being blamed for less-than-usual spectacular fall colors across our state. Better colors were expected in Wisconsin, where the summer's drought was less severe.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Minnesota Offers Glimpses into the Paranormal

Explore Minnesota's Alyssa Hayes says some examples for people to explore include S.S. William A. Irvin / Duluth Haunted Ship, Palmer House Hotel, Sauk Centre, Crazie Annie’s Bridge, Henderson, and the Rochester ghost trolley tours. More details below from Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota. Northern MN. S.S. William A. Irvin...
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

