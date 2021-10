A pickup stolen from a residence southeast of Salina was found burning early this morning in west-central Salina. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning that sometime between 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday and 6:10 a.m. Wednesday, someone broke into a 2008 Buick Enclave and stole a 2000 Dodge Ram 2500 from a residence in the 3300 block of E. Water Well Road. In addition to the pickup, a wallet containing a financial card and a driver's license also were taken.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO