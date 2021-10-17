CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Using heat pump specs to answer your common sense questions

Mountain View Voice
 7 days ago

In this last post of a mini-series about home electrification, I want to review some of the common specifications for heat pumps and go over how to use them to answer basic questions such as:. - How big a heat pump do I need?. - What will it cost...

www.mv-voice.com

theiet.org

Heat Pump.

Heat pumps have their merits but some users or potential users have unreasonable expectations. Firstly, the heat is not free or even nearly free, as some expect. The electricity consumption is significant and must be allowed for in terms of both paying the bill and in sufficiency of supply. Secondly,...
