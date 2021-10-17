Nanoporous Materials Market By Product (Zeolites, Silica Gel, Activated Carbon) and By End Use Industry (Petroleum Refining, Water Treatment, Pet Litter) - Forecast to 2021-2031

In 2014, the global production of paper and cardboard was approximately 407 Mn metric tons. Major share in the production of paper was accounted by packaging paper, graph paper and writing paper. The writing papers are used in the production of end use products such books, magazines, photocopying and others.Writing paper are also used in many official works. Writing papers are customizable as per requirement and are available in various types, sizes and quality. Moreover the writing papers are a renewable resource, and the recovery is essential within the paper industry. Writing paper, among many other materials, has one of the highest recycling rates. In 2013-14 around 233 Mn metric tons of recovered paper was collected globally.

