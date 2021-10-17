PHOTOS: Wisconsin 20 Army 14

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 4-ranked Alabama defeated Tennessee, 52-24, on Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The win marked the Crimson Tide’s 15th in a row over the Volunteers and advanced the home team to 7-1 (4-1 SEC) on the year, while UT dropped to 4-4 (2-3). Alabama out-gained Tennessee, 574-326, behind a balanced offensive attack. Quarterback Bryce Young threw for 371 yards and two touchdowns on 31-of-43 passing. He also rushed for 42 yards, which includes sack yardage, and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Wide receiver John Metchie was on the receiving end of Young’s touchdown throws and topped 100 receiving yards (121) on 11 receptions. Running back Brian Robinson also accounted for three touchdowns and did so on 26 carries, which he turned into 107 yards on the ground.
