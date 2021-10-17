CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

PHOTOS: Wisconsin 20 Army 14

By Evan Flood
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. -- Photos from Wisconsin's...

247sports.com

Badger Herald

Men’s Hockey: Wisconsin v. Army: Everything you need to know

After an extremely disappointing weekend against Michigan Tech, the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team (0-2, 0-0 Big Ten) return to the Kohl Center ice to take on the Army Black Knights (0-2, 0-1 AHA). It was a rough weekend on all fronts for Wisconsin. They struggled to score, they...
WISCONSIN STATE
chatsports.com

Wisconsin football: depth chart and injury report for Army game

There were a couple of surprise members of the injury list before the game on Saturday against Illinois, including OL Tyler Beach, K Jack Van Dyke and, eventually, RB Isaac Guerendo. The Badgers were still able to shutout the Illini without the help of these three contributors, and blocking TE Jack Eschenbach and ILB Mike Maskalunas, and the preliminary injury report ahead of the Army game...still includes all of those players!
WISCONSIN STATE
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin football: three takeaways from the win over Army

On a pleasant Saturday evening in Madison, the Wisconsin Badgers improved their record on the season to 3-3 overall after outlasting a game Army squad, 20-14. While the weather was nice, the game itself was a slog. Both teams ran a bunch and didn’t gain too many yards while doing it and both defenses were usually just too good.
WISCONSIN STATE
State
Wisconsin State
Times Herald-Record

Army football: Bye week was beneficial ahead of facing Wisconsin

WEST POINT – Army is normally very good at running the football. Wisconsin is exceptional at stopping the run. That is the predominant clash at hand when the Black Knights (4-1) and Badgers (2-3) meet for the first time for two schools that introduced football in the 19th century, Wisconsin in 1889 and Army a year later. The game is set for 8 p.m. Saturday (Big Ten Network) at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
WISCONSIN STATE
Derrick

Army's triple option to test Wisconsin's vaunted run defense

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — No team in the country runs the ball a greater percentage of the time than Army. No team does a better job of stopping the run than Wisconsin. That sets up an intriguing matchup Saturday night when Wisconsin (2-3) attempts to stop Army’s triple-option attack. Army (4-1) will be attempting to beat a Power Five team for the first time since defeating Duke 21-16 in 2017.
WISCONSIN STATE
#Wisconsin 20 Army
Times Herald-Record

Army uses Tyler, Laws at quarterback, falls short in upset bid at Wisconsin

Army had the belief it would beat mighty Wisconsin on its home turf on Saturday and the Black Knights played that way to the bitter end. Disappointment was abound following a 20-14 loss to the Badgers (3-3) at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, but so too were encouraging signs for an Army team (4-2) that must find a way to break its first two-game skid since the close of the 2019 season and a formidable foe ahead in unbeaten No. 16 Wake Forest.
WISCONSIN STATE
Times Herald-Record

Football: Outmatched Army disappointed with narrow loss at Wisconsin

WEST POINT – Jeff Monken pulled no punches about Army’s offensive line issues in Saturday’s loss at Wisconsin. “They were lining up and whipping our (butt),’’ Monken said. Army’s run game clearly struggled in the first half against the Badgers. Aside from one 18-yard run by quarterback Tyhier Tyler, the...
WISCONSIN STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Trickery helps propel Wisconsin to first-half lead over Army

Wisconsin used some flashy plays to take a first-half lead over Army Saturday night. After a scoreless 1st quarter, Wisconsin got the scoring started in the 2nd with a 33-yard touchdown run from running back Braelon Allen. Then, on Wisconsin’s next series, the Badgers pulled off a convincing fake punt...
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Cardinal

Wisconsin, Chenal soldier past Army for Badgers’ third win

Wisconsin defeated Army 20-14 in a fast-paced Saturday night showdown at Camp Randall Stadium. In a game with a mere 21 total pass attempts between the two teams, the Badgers outran the Black Knights and improved to 3-3 on the season. Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen led the way with 108 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown, and Chez Mellusi added 66 yards on 16 attempts of his own.
WISCONSIN STATE
247Sports

