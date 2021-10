In genetic medicines, delivery is key. You want to make sure that the medicine reaches its destination in the body and doesn’t cause any problems along the way. But before that, you want to ensure that the chosen delivery vehicle has enough room to carry everything it needs for the trip. ReCode Therapeutics is developing technology intended to improve on the capacity and the targeting of genetic medicines, and its first stops are the lungs.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 2 DAYS AGO