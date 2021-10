I’ve always wanted to be a professional golfer. Summer sunrises in New Hampshire meant I was on my way to the golf course to work in the bag room where I cleaned clubs. As sunsets descended behind the putting green, I imagined myself surrounded by fans on the 72nd hole of a PGA Tour event. I was often the only person remaining at the golf course and as the sky’s orange faded to blue, I was free to live this fantasy to it’s epic conclusion – electric celebrations when the dramatic putts fell. This training led me to the Notre Dame golf team, an unconventional school choice at the time, for someone with a pro golf dream. But the stakes of competition were elevated and as my teammates often pointed out, we were filled with potential.

