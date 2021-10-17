ESPN updates FPI top 25 following Week 7
After an insane Week 7, the ESPN FPI top 25 reflects the chaos that took place across college football. While it’s no surprise the Georgia Bulldogs lead the pack, the order of the team’s that follow may leave people with more questions than answers.
Riveting games like LSU-Florida and Ole Miss-Tennessee were the flavor of the day, but teams like the Iowa Hawkeyes also suffered heart-breaking upsets. Let’s take a look at the changes that took place in the ESPN FPI following Week 7.
ESPN FPI Top 25:
1) Georgia Bulldogs
2) Alabama Crimson Tide
3) Ohio State Buckeyes
4) Oklahoma Sooners
5) Michigan Wolverines
6) Cincinnati Bearcats
7) Pittsburgh Panthers
8) Florida Gators
9) Iowa State Cyclones
10) Clemson Tigers
11) Penn State Nittany Lions
12) Texas Longhorns
13) Auburn Tigers
14) Michigan State Spartans
15) Ole Miss Rebels
16) Iowa Hawkeyes
17) NC State Wolfpack
18) Notre Dame Fighting Irish
19) Texas A&M Aggies
20) Oregon Ducks
21) Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
22) Tennessee Volunteers
23) Nebraska Cornhuskers
24) Baylor Bears
25) Arkansas Razorbacks
Biggest Movers:
Auburn Tigers (+7). Bo Nix is playing the best football of his career, and the Tigers are finding ways to win. They easily made the biggest jump in the ESPN FPI.
Cincinnati Bearcats (+4). Perhaps Cincinnati is a little low in the FPI. However, the Bearcats are mowing down the competition this season.
Pittsburgh Panthers (+4). Is any quarterback improving their draft stock more than Kenny Pickett? Additionally, he’s also leading the charge of the Panthers to the top of the ACC.
Arkansas Razorbacks (-7). Everything was going great for Sam Pittman’s squad, but three straight losses have sent them twirling. No team needs a win next week more than the Razorbacks.
Oregon Ducks (-5). Much like Arkansas, the season was going so well at one point for the Ducks. Now, it seems like Mario Cristobal’s squad is simply lost.
Clemson Tigers (-3). Speaking of lost, Clemson is continually falling down the ESPN FPI. After barely escaping Syracuse with a victory, Dabo Swinney has his work cut-out for him.
