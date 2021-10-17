CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN updates FPI top 25 following Week 7

By Stephen Samra about 7 hours
 6 days ago
Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After an insane Week 7, the ESPN FPI top 25 reflects the chaos that took place across college football. While it’s no surprise the Georgia Bulldogs lead the pack, the order of the team’s that follow may leave people with more questions than answers.

Riveting games like LSU-Florida and Ole Miss-Tennessee were the flavor of the day, but teams like the Iowa Hawkeyes also suffered heart-breaking upsets. Let’s take a look at the changes that took place in the ESPN FPI following Week 7.

ESPN FPI Top 25:

1) Georgia Bulldogs

2) Alabama Crimson Tide

3) Ohio State Buckeyes

4) Oklahoma Sooners

5) Michigan Wolverines

6) Cincinnati Bearcats

7) Pittsburgh Panthers

8) Florida Gators

9) Iowa State Cyclones

10) Clemson Tigers

11) Penn State Nittany Lions

12) Texas Longhorns

13) Auburn Tigers

14) Michigan State Spartans

15) Ole Miss Rebels

16) Iowa Hawkeyes

17) NC State Wolfpack

18) Notre Dame Fighting Irish

19) Texas A&M Aggies

20) Oregon Ducks

21) Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

22) Tennessee Volunteers

23) Nebraska Cornhuskers

24) Baylor Bears

25) Arkansas Razorbacks

Biggest Movers:

Auburn Tigers (+7). Bo Nix is playing the best football of his career, and the Tigers are finding ways to win. They easily made the biggest jump in the ESPN FPI.

Cincinnati Bearcats (+4). Perhaps Cincinnati is a little low in the FPI. However, the Bearcats are mowing down the competition this season.

Pittsburgh Panthers (+4). Is any quarterback improving their draft stock more than Kenny Pickett? Additionally, he’s also leading the charge of the Panthers to the top of the ACC.

Arkansas Razorbacks (-7). Everything was going great for Sam Pittman’s squad, but three straight losses have sent them twirling. No team needs a win next week more than the Razorbacks.

Oregon Ducks (-5). Much like Arkansas, the season was going so well at one point for the Ducks. Now, it seems like Mario Cristobal’s squad is simply lost.

Clemson Tigers (-3). Speaking of lost, Clemson is continually falling down the ESPN FPI. After barely escaping Syracuse with a victory, Dabo Swinney has his work cut-out for him.

