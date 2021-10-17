The 12 Worst Continuity Errors In Popular Movies

Not rated. On AMC and in select theaters. In opening scenes of “South of Heaven,” Emmy Award winner Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”), playing prison convict Jimmy Ray, pleads his case for an early release after 12 years served on his 15-year sentence for armed robbery and assault. Jimmy needs to get out of prison because his beloved Annie (Evangeline Lilly), to whom he pledged a “blood vow” when he was 7 years old, has a year or less to live due to lung cancer. Yes, Sudeikis brings the folksy charm of Ted Lasso to bear on this country convict loser (the film was shot in Texas). Jimmy gets his wish. But the cards just never play out right for him. First, his parole officer, a weaselly bully named Schmidt (Shea Wigham) wants Jimmy to serve as bag man for him and pick up money from some violent criminals. On the way back from this errand, reaching for his cellphone, Jimmy accidentally hits a motorcyclist, killing him.

