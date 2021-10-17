The Snobbiest Towns In Louisiana

The conversation is rolling on social media, as it seems that Mardi Gras will do some rolling of its own in 2022. Mayor LaToya Cantrell, along with her advisory council of Krewe Captains, have been keeping a close eye on health conditions in the region as we grow closer to Mardi Gras season. The latest update from Mayor Cantrell shows that Louisiana is well on their way to a triumphant return to the New Orleans Mardi Gras we know and love.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO