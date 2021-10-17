The Snobbiest Towns In Louisiana
A few months ago we asked you on Facebook where are the snobbiest towns in Louisiana. And boy did the answers flow in like a raging flood. First, let's look at the definition of a snob. When...kpel965.com
A few months ago we asked you on Facebook where are the snobbiest towns in Louisiana. And boy did the answers flow in like a raging flood. First, let's look at the definition of a snob. When...kpel965.com
Can you believe this is actually a story? The fact that actually spent the time to do this article is a joke.
snobby places is covington la mandaville and maddsionville i drive uber so i know lol
Minden has the lions share of snobs. I'm not certain if it's still accurate but it's the wealthiest city per capita of any city in Louisiana.
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 26