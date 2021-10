Surgere launched its new Interius software suite, designed to provide accurate visibility in the supply chain. “Interius has been decades in the making born out of our ongoing work with OEMs and suppliers in over 1,600 North American locations and 31 countries and will provide enormous benefits to companies and manufacturers that provide parts or products that require tracking,” says William Wappler, Surgere founder and CEO. “We're fortunate that technology has finally caught up with our innovation and ideas around supply chain solutions. With Interius, we can solve problems instantly with technology that used to be labor and paperwork intensive. Supply chains are global and the solutions to manage them need to be too.”

