Clemson Tigers in the Pros: Week 6 NFL Games

By JP Priester
 6 days ago

Week 6 in the NFL offers Clemson fans a chance to see former Tigers like Mike Williams, Tee Higgins and Hunter Renfrow.

Several former Clemson Tigers have had solid starts to the season

Mike Williams, Tee Higgins, DeAndre Hopkins and Hunter Renfrow have routinely shown why Clemson is so often referred to as "Wide Receiver U." Renfrow has even shown off his tackling skills.

Linebacker Isaiah Simmons has become an integral part of the Cardinals' defense and offensive linemen John Simpson and Jackson Carman have made substantial contributions to their teams.

Week 6 offers some great matchups and big games as some teams try to keep it rolling while others are digging out of a hole. Here's a look at a few showdowns involving Tigers in the NFL, with the favored team in parentheses.

Cincinnati Bengals (-3.5) at Detroit Lions

Cincinnati will look to keep Detroit winless, as the Bengals try and keep pace in the AFC North. After missing two games with an injury, wide receiver Tee Higgins returned to the Bengals lineup last week, reeling in five catches for 32 yards. On the season, the former Clemson wideout has 15 receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns.

Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens (-2.5)

A pair of 4-1 teams square off in one of Sunday's biggest matchups. It will be Lamar Jackson vs Justin Herbert, in what should be one of the more entertaining games of the day.

Wideout Mike Williams is coming off a monster performance last week, as he hauled in eight catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns as the Chargers knocked off the Browns. On the season he has 31 catches. 471 yards and six touchdowns.

Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns (-3.5)

The Cardinals look to remain unbeaten as they head to Cleveland to face the Browns and Myles Garrett, who looks to add another quarterback tombstone to the Halloween decorations in his front yard.

Receiver DeAndre Hopkins tied a season-high with six catches in last week's 17-10 win over the 49ers and will be looking to build off that performance. Isaiah Simmons looks to continue his solid start as well as he's now in his second season in the league.

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos (-4.0)

After a week full of distractions, which included the abrupt resignation of head coach Jon Gruden, the Raiders make the trip to the Mile High City to face the Broncos. Both teams come in at 3-2 and one game behind the Chargers in the AFC West.

Hunter Renfrow comes in looking to keep his streak of having at least five catches in every game this season alive, Just as he did at Clemson, Renfrow is becoming known as one of the more reliable targets in the league.

