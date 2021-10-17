United Way of NWI Holds Official Ribbon Cutting

Wellsville Area Chamber Of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony October 3 at the Wellsville Alumni Center for the new businesses of Wellsville. Businesses present were The Hanger, The Riverside Woodshop, Bombshell On Main, Absolution Ink, Slack’s Antique Mall and EVE Liberty Theatre. Each business present had the opportunity to inform everyone present what their business entails, and after the ceremony each business was presented with lunch provided by the Chamber. Pictured are bottom ow (from left): Sheryl Gibson Chamber President, Bradley Elliott Chamber Board Member & Candidate for Wellsville Mayor, Janet Birch Chamber Board Member, and Connie Bauer Chamber Treasurer. 2nd row (from left): Tori Jackson Owner & Manager of The Hanger, Shayne Beagle Owner & Manager of Bombshell On Main, Crystal Cataldo D’Amico Owner & Manager of The Hanger, Jacqueline Harris Owner of EVE Liberty Theatre, Hannah Morrison Absolution Ink, McKenna Simms Employee of Slack’s Antique Mall. 3rd row (from left): Brad Shirley Owner of The Riverside Woodshop, Tabitha Coil Owner of EVE Liberty Theatre, Jennifer Harris Owner of EVE Liberty Theatre, Duane Fluharty Absolution Ink, Mike Picasso Absolution Ink, Ellousie Shirley Owner of The Riverside Woodshop, Nick Brady Owner of Absolution Ink, Scott Gilbert Jr Absolution Ink. Submitted photo.
Comments / 0