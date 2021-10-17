United Way of NWI Holds Official Ribbon Cutting

A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday marked the opening of the Seneca County House of Concern’s new location at 22 Locust Street in Waterloo. The House of Concern was launched in Waterloo in 1969 but quickly moved to Seneca Falls and there, for almost 53 years, they have been the principal food pantry and thrift store for the county. The Pandemic revealed that this humanitarian non-profit organization would be a key player in addressing the needs of the hungry and underemployed would need larger quarters. Their new, centrally-located space is a former grocery store more than doubling their space. The store is accessible with a spacious parking lot and a loading dock for receiving donations of food, clothing and used furniture (donations received only during open hours).

