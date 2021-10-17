CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Way of NWI Holds Official Ribbon Cutting

Cover picture for the articleThe United Way of Northwest Indiana held a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the official merger of Lake Area United Way and United Way of Porter County. For more than 50 years, the two United Ways have been serving Northwest Indiana by supporting a vast network of health, education and financial...

