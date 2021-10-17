CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers odds, picks and prediction

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SIYML_0cTyyzFt00

The Seattle Seahawks (2-3) are on the road in Week 6 and to face the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) Sunday night. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Heinz Field. Below, we look at the Seahawks vs. Steelers odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.

Seattle lost starting QB Russell Wilson for the next four to eight weeks after he underwent surgery to repair an injured finger, forcing him to miss a game for the first time in his career. The Seahawks will take the field with QB Geno Smith under center, who has not started a game since 2017. The Seahawks lead the league in yards allowed with 450.8 yards per game.

The Steelers are coming off a 27-19 home win over the Denver Broncos in Week 5. Rookie RB Najee Harris rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown while QB Ben Roethlisberger threw 2 touchdown passes. It was the first game this season he had multiple touchdowns.

Seahawks at Steelers odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 9:15 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Seahawks +180 (bet $100 to win $180) | Steeelers -230 (bet $230 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Seahawks +4.5 (-110) | Steelers -4.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 43.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Seahawks at Steelers key injuries

Seahawks

  • QB Russell Wilson (finger) out (placed on IR)
  • RB Chris Carson (neck) out

Steelers

  • WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder) out
  • DT Carlos Davis (knee) out

Seahawks at Steelers odds, lines, predictions and picks

Prediction

Steelers 24, Seahawks 16

The Seahawks will have Smith starting at quarterback and will not have Carson, their top running back. Smith has not won a start since 2016.

The Steelers have struggled offensively, averaging only 319.6 yards and 18.8 points per game, but they get to face a Seahawks team that allows more than 450 yards per game.

Pittsburgh will force a turnover or two and will take advantage offensively when they get the chance.

Take the STEELERS (-230).

Both the Steelers and Seahawks are 2-3 ATS this season, although the Seahawks are 2-1 ATS on the road.

The Steelers have struggled against explosive offenses and if Wilson were starting for the Seahawks, that would be the case now. However, with no Wilson or Carson, the Seahawks will struggle to move the ball.

I don’t like the Seahawks at all in this one.

Take the STEELERS -4.5 (-110).

The Seahawks have had only one of five games hit the Over this season. Such is the case as well with the Steelers.

Seattle will struggle to score and this will be a lot like the Steelers’ win over the Broncos last weekend.

Take UNDER 43.5 (-115).

