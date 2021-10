Football (2-5) All the pieces came together against Des Moines Hoover (1-6) as the Mustangs found infinite running lanes in a 63-6 win Friday over the Huskies. In a change of pace from the team's typical play-calling that has hinged on the passing game, DCG took a simpler ground-focused approach. With eight players getting at least one carry, the Mustangs ran for 284 yards on 33 carries compared to 91 passing yards from Huston Halverson's season-low nine attempts.

