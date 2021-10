Apple announced macOS 12 Monterey and iOS 15 back in June, during WWDC21. These updates introduce a new feature called Quick Note. If your device isn’t recent enough to receive the update, you might want to consider buying a new Mac to take advantage of the latest additions and bug fixes. If you’re new to the M1 Mac, take a look at the best apps for Apple Silicon Macs and the first 10 things to do with an M1 Mac.

