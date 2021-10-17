Red Sox, Astros tied as ALCS shifts to Fenway

BOSTON -- The chants at Fenway Park during this Red Sox playoff run echo in your mind. When Gerrit Cole struggled through the AL Wild Card Game, failing to make it past three innings, Boston fans made chants of "GERRIT!" ring through the crowd. When Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena ran out to right field, Red Sox fans in the bleachers let him hear it with chants of "RANDY!" (He tipped his hat in response.) After Luis Patiño gave up a game-winning home run to Christian Vazquez in Game 3, fans greeted him pre-game in Game 4 with jeers, leading the Rays pitcher to blow kisses to the crowd. When Patiño later entered the game -- facing Vazquez -- the Fenway crowd echoed a jeer from annals of Red Sox history.
Comments / 0