Los Angeles Lakers fans haven’t had time over the past few seasons to watch one of their beloved young guys grow into something greater while wearing the purple-and-gold. We’ve clung onto some in their short time here, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, and Alex Caruso come to mind. However, all of those players have left the Lakers, whether it’s due to trades or free agency. Now, this 2021-22 roster is FULL of older, extremely established players. We still have the 20 year old Talen Horton-Tucker (who will miss at least four weeks due to a thumb injury), however, we may have a new fan favorite coming in as an undrafted rookie in Austin Reaves.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO