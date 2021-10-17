CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cool & Breezy Sunday

By Joe Veres
NewsChannel 36
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLimited lake effect moisture will drift through the Twin Tiers Sunday with occasional...

abc17news.com

Tracking storms this weekend, severe threat Sunday

TODAY: Showers and a few storms for the southern half of the area. Highs in the low 60s. Another round of storms will fire up tonight in northern Missouri and bring heavy rainfall and a threat for hail. SUNDAY MORNING: More showers and storms to start, then isolated showers late...
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Mountain Snow Expected Saturday Night, Slick Travel Likely Into Sunday Morning

DENVER (CBS4) – A Pacific storm will move into Colorado today with cooler air, extensive cloud cover, windy conditions and even rain or snow for some areas. Ahead of the storm it will be relatively mild with widespread 50s and 60s. The far east and southeast plains will see a little more sunshine and should warm into the 70s or lower 80s. Rain and snow will develop in the mountains of western Colorado around sunset and it should become widespread overnight. Slick travel can be expected by Sunday morning in some areas, especially over the higher or exposed passes. The storm...
KWQC

Rain Sunday, breezy and cool

Quad Cities, IA/IL -- A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect Sunday for Strong to Severe Storms and Heavy Rain. Clouds will move in along with the next storm system this evening. There will be a First Alert Day for areas near and south of I-80 starting tomorrow at noon and running through the rest of the day for storms and heavy rain. The rain will come along a warm front and could bring 1″-3″ by Monday morning for southern counties. There is a Flash Flood Watch from the Quad Cities south for the heavy rain expected, so remember to avoid low lying areas tomorrow. There is a severe weather risk for southern counties with heavy rain, hail and lightning as the largest threats. High temperatures will be in the 50s and low 60s the next week.
fox34.com

Slightly cooler Sunday, still breezy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a warm Saturday across the South Plains, temperatures will be a bit cooler Sunday but still warmer than average. Temperatures so far Saturday have been in the mid 80s to lower-mid 90s across the South Plains. Childress has broken their previous high temperature record of 90 degrees set in 2003.
KRQE News 13

Warm, breezy weekend on tap

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re waking up to some milder temperatures across the state as we’re 5-10 degrees warmer than the past couple of mornings. This warming trend will lead us to higher afternoon temps as well. Albuquerque and Rio Rancho will fall in the middle 70s Saturday while areas south hit 80 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Wind gusts will topple 25-35 mph through the afternoon. Sunday will feature a touch cooler and calmer weather conditions across the state as our first storm brushes north of us.
KHON2

Morning showers to close off the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Passing showers will be on the increase late tonight primarily across windward and mauka areas through Sunday morning. Locally breezy trades will weaken to moderate by Tuesday and will remain on the drier side of normal well into next week.
KTAL

Very warm and breezy Sunday, severe storms possible Sunday night

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSs) – The unseasonably warm and humid weather will return Sunday, followed by a strong cold front Sunday night that could bring a few severe storms to the northern ArkLaTex. This will be the first of two severe weather threats over the next week, as a stronger cold front will bring an additional threat of severe weather Tuesday night into Wednesday.
NewsChannel 36

Rain and cool temperatures for Saturday

The weekend will start off on a rather cool and damp note. Highs will only reach the lower 50s under mostly cloudy skies. And while most of the day will remain dry, a weak system to the south of the Tiers will bring the risk of some isolated rain showers as we progress into the afternoon. If you have any outdoor plans, bring the umbrella, but it will not be a washout.
KCBD

Slightly cooler Sunday, still breezy

fox29.com

Weather Authority: Cool, cloudy Sunday with some late day showers

PHILADELPHIA - Seasonable conditions will continue on Sunday with dense cloud cover that will usher in some nighttime showers in northern parts of the region. The dreary finish to the weekend will set the tone for the week ahead. Overnight conditions from Saturday to Sunday will stay dry and cool,...
WOWT

Mallory’s Morning Forecast - Cool and breezy Saturday with increasing clouds

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday is the pick day of the weekend, with rain chances increasing overnight and throughout the day Sunday. Saturday is starting off on another chilly note, especially for areas north of I-80 where overnight lows dropped into the 30s. More 40s are dotting the map for spots along and south of the Omaha Metro.
Springfield News Sun

Mostly sunny, cool today; Warm front to bring rain, storms Sunday, Monday

After some overnight showers, today will be mostly sunny and cool, with a high near 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Starting in the afternoon, though, the clouds will begin to build up for mostly cloudy skies overnight. ExploreNational Weather Service predicts wet, but warmer than...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain Likely Sunday, Breezy Late

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clouds will increase tonight as rain is expected tomorrow, especially after noon. Winds will increase late Sunday. (Credit: CBS) Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 41. (Credit: CBS) Tomorrow: Rain likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. High 55. Breezy late. EXTENDED Windy and rainy for Monday. Then a break from the rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. Showers return Thursday and Friday. (Credit: CBS)
WHIO Dayton

Heavy rain expected today; More showers possible tomorrow

TODAY: Cloudy skies all day with chances for on and off showers. There could be some pockets of heavy rain along with the possibility of a thunderstorm during the afternoon. Temperatures should be warmer on Sunday with highs in the mid 60s. Sunday night, the potential for heavy rain exists, especially across the northern Miami Valley.
