LOS ANGELES — COVID-19 has now killed 70,000 Californians, illustrating the pandemic’s still-deadly consequences even as its latest wave recedes. While that overall death toll is the highest in the nation, other large states have seen cumulative death rates over the course of the pandemic that far surpass California’s. The Golden State’s cumulative pandemic fatality rate — 178.5 deaths for every 100,000 residents — is the 35th highest. By comparison, rates are 284.4 in New York, 278.2 in Florida, 240.5 in Texas and 235 in Pennsylvania, according to data compiled by the Los Angeles Times.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO