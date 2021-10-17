CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston dad accused of beating son with baseball bat and putting him under water, records show

 6 days ago

A father has been charged after he allegedly hurt his son and at one point held him under water, according to reports.

Court records show James Walker repeatedly abused his 10-year-old son between September and December 2019.

Police said the child's mother told them Walker once hit the boy in the face, taped his hands, mouth and feet and then put him under water. When asked what happened, the victim said, "when daddy gets mad, he holds [me] under water in the bath tub," according to court documents.

During the investigation, the boy told police he was hit with a baseball bat and board and that his dad "drowned him a lot."

The boy also told doctors his dad "stomped" on him.

According to court documents, the 10-year-old is now receiving treatment for PTSD, as a result of the incident.

J
6d ago

Wait till he gets into general population and County Jail they're going to take care of them on that!!! That's is a guarantee!!! WOW!!!

Betty Gaines
6d ago

Need to never see the mother anymore for allowing this to go on. She should have stepped in to save her son from harm and trauma. He is messed up for life now.

Skillet 13
6d ago

he is a F'ing animal. needs to be treated as such. if he does this to his own son what will he do to someone he doesn't know.

