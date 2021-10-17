The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles review: pulpy fiction by numbers

At the end of May Strange Horizons put out a special issue dealing with transgender themes. Along with nine poems and three non-fiction articles are three original short stories. My favorite is ‘‘Women Want Me, Fish Fear Me’’ by Paris Green. In this future, genemods based on different animals are fairly common, and the narrator’s are fish-based. This led to transformations different from what they expected and didn’t solve all of their problems, facts which get expressed partly in dialog with the different partners they have in the course of their sex work. It’s arch and funny and insightful. ‘‘The Chicken House’’ by Jenny Fried is pure Strange Horizons, intensely emotional and allusive. Sleep is a young man living alone on a farm with three buildings: the tractor shed, the chicken house to be avoided at all costs, and the house. In the walls of the house are a flock of dead cardinals, and there’s a red dress, and Sleep will eventually have to face the chicken house itself. Finally we have ‘‘A Welling Up’’ by Natalia Theodoridou, in which a daughter is driving her mother around, searching for the brother who was abandoned to foster care many years ago. The mother is clearly not quite living in the same world as the rest of us, and flooding tends to follow in her wake. There are a lot of layers here, and the story comes to a satisfying conclusion.

