Public Safety

17 US missionaries kidnapped in Haiti, group says

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A gang blamed for kidnapping five priests and two nuns earlier this year in Haiti is now accused of kidnapping 17 missionaries from a U.S.-based organization, including a 2-year-old, police said Sunday. The 400 Mawozo gang kidnapped the group — which also included...

Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
AFP

Haiti gang leader threatens to kill hostages: video

The leader of a Haitian gang who kidnapped a group of North Americans over the weekend has threatened to execute them, according to video seen by AFP. The footage shot Wednesday but released Thursday on social media showed Wilson Joseph, wearing a suit and surrounded by armed men, in front of coffins containing the bodies of five members of his gang. "Since I'm not getting what I need, I'll kill these Americans," Joseph said, speaking in Haitian Creole.
WTRF- 7News

Byesville resident among the kidnapped missionaries in Haiti, Rep. Johnson calls for President Biden’s intervention

OHIO (WTRF) – A group of missionaries kidnapped in Haiti remain in very serious danger this evening. Several of the missionaries are from Ohio, including one believed to be from Guernsey County. 7NEWS spoke to Ohio Representative Bill Johnson about the situation. Johnson’s office tells us that the individual from Guernsey County is from Byesville, […]
Jovenel Moïse
Daily Illini

Opinion | Asylum for Haitians is not optional

Just before Haitian President Jovenel Moise’s murder last July, I was reading the definitive history of the country’s great revolution: CLR James’ “The Black Jacobins.” James’ work as a consummate historian and as a radical inspired many mid-20th century anti-colonial movements, and his famous subject hasn’t lost relevance. The appalling...
The Independent

Desperate Haitians suffocate under growing power of gangs

The video shows more than 30 men lined up in front of a crumbling structure in silence. Their heads are bowed as a man walks between them and swigs from a small bottle. Someone exclaims, “There will be trouble in Port-au-Prince ”Nearby, assault weapons are lined up against a wall, and two dozen handguns are scattered on the ground. Two large buckets are filled with bullets.The men appear to be fresh recruits for one of Haiti's most notorious street gangs, and the footage records their induction into the criminal underworld that increasingly rules the poorest nation in the Western...
6abc

FBI, US embassy working to obtain release of Americans kidnapped in Haiti

The FBI, the State Department, and other U.S. agencies have dispatched a team to assist Haitian authorities in their efforts to negotiate the safe release of a group of missionaries kidnapped by a gang in the troubled country, according to U.S. officials. Seventeen people, including 16 U.S. citizens, were abducted...
KREX

Gang boss in Haiti threatens to kill abducted missionaries

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The boss of a notorious Haitian gang accused of kidnapping 17 members of a U.S.-based missionary group last weekend is warning that the hostages will be killed if his demands aren’t met. “I swear by thunder that if I don’t get what I’m asking for, I will put a bullet in […]
CNBC

More than 7,000 migrants expelled from U.S. by the Biden administration faced kidnappings, other attacks, report says

Roughly 7,600 migrants expelled from the U.S. under a Trump-era pandemic policy have been subject to kidnappings and other attacks since President Joe Biden took office. This includes migrant families, adults and children who were kidnapped, trafficked for sexual exploitation, extorted or repeatedly robbed after being deported to Mexico under the policy known as Title 42.
Haiti's Most Dangerous Gang "400 Mawozo have stayed away from kidnapping Americans up to now"

The gang thought to be responsible for kidnapping 16 Americans and one Canadian is known as 400 Mawozo. For several months 400 Mawozo has fought in armed combat with rival gangs and abducted people from all walks of life, even police officers. There are also reports that the gang is raping women and recruiting children into its ranks, but kidnapping has become its most lucrative business.
The Independent

How were Brian Laundrie’s remains missed for 33 days but then found by his parents in a few hours?

Wednesday, 20 October, began like every other in the 33 days since Brian Laundrie was reported missing.Then, around midday, came a flurry of news. Chris and Roberta Laundrie were at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park and had contacted law enforcement the night before to ask them to accompany them to the site.Within minutes, a “dry bag” containing personal items belonging to Mr Laundrie had been recovered.Brian Laundrie - update: FBI identifies remains as fugitive’s family ‘not doing interviews’, says attorneyAlmost as soon as the discovery hit the internet, attorney Steve Bertolino released a statement that changed everything.“After a brief...
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Oct. 29

The worst of the pandemic seemed to be behind us when COVID vaccines were first introduced in the U.S. But over the past year, the battle against the disease has continued. A new, fast-spreading variant hit the country at the same time vaccination rates slowed, causing COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to skyrocket back up over the summer. As a result, many U.S. officials have introduced COVID vaccine mandates to help keep citizens safe. In several major cities, including New York City, proof of vaccination is required just to enter most indoor spaces, and various companies have started to require vaccinations for employees, aided by orders from President Joe Biden. Soon, a new vaccine policy will affect hundreds of thousands of people, and it goes into effect in just a few days.
